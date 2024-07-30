LE SSERAFIM's Make It Look Easy highlights: Quintet members get candid about struggles, moments of happiness and aspirations

On July 29, 2024, LE SSERAFIM unveiled their highly anticipated second documentary, Make It Look Easy, on the HYBE YouTube channel. This captivating documentary, released in five parts, offers an intimate glimpse into the duality of the K-pop lifestyle.

The documentary shows a raw and honest glimpse of LE SSERAFIM’s journey. It begins with vibrant scenes of the members basking in the joy of their successes and the excitement of their daily lives. However, the documentary doesn’t shy away from the grueling realities that lie behind the glamorous facade.

Take a look at the trailer here;

Fans get to witness the rigorous training schedules, the relentless pursuit of perfection, and the moments of self-doubt that accompany their rise to stardom. Make It Look Easy reveals how LE SSERAFIM members continuously push their limits to deliver their best performances, showcasing their dedication and resilience.

The documentary offers a compelling narrative of triumph and struggle, highlighting the members’ commitment to their craft and their fans and providing a window into both the highs and lows of their journey.

Highlights from LE SSERAFIM’s Make It Look Easy

1. Yunjin opens up about her aspirations

In Make It Look Easy, Yunjin candidly shares her ambitions with Bang Si Hyuk, reflecting on the skepticism she faces about her goal to revolutionize the idol industry. “In the debut teaser, I said 'I want to change the idol industry,'” she admits, addressing doubts and criticism she’s encountered.

Bang Si Hyuk listens thoughtfully and encourages her to channel her ideas into lyrics, suggesting that her vision can be realized through music. This heartfelt exchange is followed by Yunjin's time in the studio working on music.

2. LE SSERAFIM celebrates Eunchae’s selection as MC for Music Bank

Amidst their struggles, LE SSERAFIM received the exciting news that lit up their journey! The documentary Make It Look Easy captures the euphoric moment when Eunchae was officially announced as the new MC for Music Bank.

The members’ joy is palpable as they celebrate this milestone, adding a vibrant note to their ongoing preparations for the FEARLESS Japan debut showcase. This highlight brings a much-needed spark of happiness and accomplishment, showcasing their triumphs alongside their challenges.

3. Sakura gets candid about struggling with self-doubts

In Make It Look Easy, LE SSERAFIM’s Sakura opens up about her intense self-doubt, revealing her vulnerability as she faces the pressures of fame. She confesses, “I wanted to do better. I felt that I might lose the fans that I had if I didn't do well,” and tears up, saying, “I'm scared about singing in front of people. I'm so scared.”

This raw admission highlights the emotional toll of being in the spotlight, showcasing Sakura’s deep commitment to her craft despite her fears.

4. Kazuha reflects on her transition from ballet dancer to K-pop idol

In Make It Look Easy, Kazuha candidly reflects on her transition from ballet dancer to K-pop idol. She shares her inner conflict: “I used to do ballet, so I try to showcase it in performances. But I’ve been thinking that I can’t do it forever, and some people also believe I could stop now.”

With ballet holding a significant place in her heart, Kazuha reveals the emotional struggle of reconciling her past with her present, highlighting the deep impact ballet has had on her identity.

5. Chaewon’s health break highlights family like bond among LE SSERAFIM members

In a deeply emotional segment of Make It Look Easy, LE SSERAFIM’s support for Chaewon during her health break highlights their strong, familial bond. The documentary captures the group's heartfelt responses to Chaewon's announcement, their constant support through messages despite the physical distance and the joy of their heartfelt reunion.

This moment beautifully illustrates the sister-like connection shared among the members, showcasing their unity and unwavering care for one another during challenging times.

