LE SSERAFIM’s CRAZY debuts at 76 on Billboard Hot 100; becomes group’s highest-charting song on chart surpassing EASY

LE SSERAFIM’s recent comeback album CRAZY is soaring high on global music charts. Now the title track of the same name also debuted on this week’s Billboard Hot 100. This marks the group’s second career entry on the prestigious music charts following their third mini-album, EASY.

On September 10, it was announced that LE SSERAFIM’s CRAZY debuted at No. 76 on this week’s Billboard Hot 100. With this, the girl group earned their second career entry on the chart.

Earlier this year, their third mini-album EASY debuted at No. 99. Although it barely landed on the Hot 100 chart, with this, the dynamic quintet became only the sixth K-pop girl group to have entered the Billboard Hot 100.

Now, with CRAZY’s entry on the chart, LE SSERAFIM has earned the highest-charting song in their career yet.

Meanwhile, their latest album, which is the same name, is also attaining success on music charts. Just a day ago, CRAZY debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart.

With this, LE SSERAFIM became the fastest and only girl group alongside TWICE to have three albums entering the top 10 on the chart. Overall, this marks the group’s 4th career entry on Billboard 200 following ANTIFRAGILE (peaked at No. 14), UNFORGIVEN (peaked at No. 8), and EASY (peaked at No. 6).

In addition to this, Their 4th EP also landed at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Albums Sales chart, becoming this week’s best-selling album in the United States.

Advertisement

On August 30, 2024, LE SSERAFIM made their comeback with their fourth mini-album CRAZY. The EP has a total of five songs, including the title track of the same name, Chasing Lightning, Pierrot, 1-800-hot-n-fun, and Crazier.

This album explores the fun and playful side of the five-piece girl group. In particular, the title song leans towards the upbeat club genre, building upon their viral B-side hit Eve, Psyche & The Blubeard’s Wife.

The consistent achievements of their fourth mini-album set the backdrop for LE SSERAFIM’s upcoming debut stage at the MTV Video Music Awards 2024. With their Coachella debut earlier this year, it is safe to say, that the dynamic girl group is on a roll.

ALSO READ: When BTS’ V danced all the way to stage to accept award from his Wooga Squad bestie Park Seo Joon at MMA 2019