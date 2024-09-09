When BTS’ V danced all the way to stage to accept award from his Wooga Squad bestie Park Seo Joon at MMA 2019

It’s no secret to the K-drama and K-pop fans that Park Seo Joon and BTS’ V hold a special place for each other in their hearts. In particular, they are both part of a special friendship group called Wooga Squad with Park Hyung Sik, Choi Woo Shik, and Peakboy. Hence, it’s no surprise that when Park Seo Joon was the presenter at MMA 2019, V couldn’t hold back his excitement when was going to accept the award from him.

Back in 2019, BTS won big at the Melon Music Awards, taking home all the grand prizes (Daesang, Bonsang). On the other hand, popular actor Park Seo Joon was one of the presenters at the star-studded evening. When he announced BTS’ name for the Artist of the Year (Daesang) award, the crowd erupted in cheers.

While the other members were walking up to the stage, V was ahead of everyone. He danced along the way, expressing his excitement to accept such a prestigious award from none other than his Wooga Squad friend Park Seo Joon.

The actor also noticed his adorable dance steps and couldn’t hold back his laughter. Finally, the FRI(END)S singer arrived on the stage and accepted the award from Park Seo Joon with a bright smile on his face.

The Gyeongseong Creature actor also congratulated him with pure joy and then stepped out of the frame to give BTS their time for the speech.

Advertisement

Revisit this special moment here:

BTS’ V and Park Seo Joon’s heartwarming friendship dates back to 2015-16 when they first encountered on the set of Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth. This is when the K-pop idol also met Park Hyung Sik, who played the lead role in this drama. The trio instantly hit it off and continued their friendship even after the project’s wrap-up, forming the Wooga Squad.

Later, Park Seo Joon introduced Choi Woo Shik and rapped Peakboy to the group. Taking their friendship further, the Fight for My Way actor has teamed up with V and Choi Woo Shik for Jinny’s Kitchen season 1.

On the work front, Park Seo Joon is currently gearing up for Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 premiere, while the BTS member is fulfilling his mandatory military enlistment.

ALSO READ: Harbin character posters OUT: Lee Dong Wook, Jeon Yeo Been, Park Jung Min, more join forces with Hyun Bin as freedom fighters in spy film