Lee Byung Hun, Son Ye Jin, Yoo Yeon Seok and more to lead Park Chan Wook's upcoming multi-starrer thriller Can't Help It

Lee Byung Hun, Son Ye Jin, Yoo Yeon Seok, Cha Seung Won, and more stars will lead director Park Chan Wook's upcoming film Can't Help It. Park Chan Wook is a popular South Korean director who has found success both critically and commercially. He is globally known for his hits like Oldboy, Decision to Leave, and The Handmaiden. It is a highly anticipated project since director Park Chan Wook has been preparing for it for many years.

On August 12, CJ ENM confirmed that Lee Byung Hun, Son Ye Jin, Yoo Yeon Seok, Cha Seung Won, Park Hee Soon, Lee Sung Min, and Yeom Hye Ran will be leading the much-awaited thriller Can't Help It, which is being directed by Park Chan Wook. Can't Help It's filming is scheduled to commence on August 17.

Lee Byung Hun will be taking on the role of Man Soo, who gets fired from work after being employed at the same office for 25 years. Man Soo becomes desperate to get another job. Son Ye Jin will appear as Man Soo's wife, Mi Ri. In times of desperation, she too steps up to take care of their family.

Cha Seun Won will play Man Soo's nemesis Go Si Jo. Yoo Yeon Seok will play a dentist who works with Mi Ri.

Lee Byung Hun made a global impact with K-dramas like Squid Games, Mr Sunshine, Our Blues and more, which were enjoyed by audiences from around the globe. He made his debut in 1991 with the drama Flowers That Never Wilt.

Son Ye Jin made her debut in 2000 with the movie Secret Tears. She has been a part of various popular K-dramas, including Crash Landing on You and Something in the Rain.

Cha Seung Won is a well-known South Korean actor who has been in the industry since 1997. The actor is known for his roles in High Heel, Our Blues, The Korean Odyssey, and more.

Yoo Yeon Seok made his debut in 2003 with Oldboy, which was directed by Park Chan Wook. He has acted in hits like Architecture 101, Hospital Playlist, Mr Sunshine, Reply 1994, Narco-Saints, and more.

