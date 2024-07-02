Yoo Yeon Seok to reunite with Park Chan Wook after 21 years? Actor considering role in Oldboy director's upcoming film

Yoo Yeon Seok might be reuniting with director Park Chan Wook after 21 years for his upcoming film. The actor's agency stated that he is reviewing the role for the much-awaited project. Yoo Yeon Seok is known for his versatility which he has shown through projects like Hospital Playlist and Mr. Sunshine. Most notably, Yoo Yeon Seok had made his debut in 2003 with Oldboy which was directed by Park Chan Wook.

Yoo Yeon Seok in talks to join Park Chan Wook's next

According to reports released by My Daily on July 2, Yoo Yeon Seok's agency Kingkong by Starship stated that they have received a proposal for Park Chan Wook's next film and are currently reviewing it. It is a highly anticipated project since director Park Chan Wook has been preparing for it for many years. It is a thriller film with an original work and is currently solving the issue of original copyright.

Actors Lee Byung Hun, Son Ye Jin, Lee Sung Min and Um Hye Ran also also in talks to join the cast. If Yoo Yeon Seok decides to take up this project, he will be reuniting with director Park Chan Wook after 21 years.

Park Chan Wook is a popular South Korean director who has found success both critically and commercially. He is globally known for his hits like Oldboy, Decision to Leave and The Handmaiden.

More about Yoo Yeon Seok

Yoo Yeon Seok made his debut in 2003 with the critically acclaimed film Oldboy. His first appearance in a drama was in 2008 with General Hospital Season 2. The actor has showcased his versatility as he has appeared in various roles throughout his career.

He has acted in hits like Architecture 101, Hospital Playlist, Mr Sunshine, Reply 1994, Narco-Saints, and more. His latest projects were the 2023 dramas A Bloody Lucky Day, Doctor Romantic Season 3, and the film My Heart Puppy.

