Srikanth Box Office 2nd Saturday: Rajkummar Rao film grows by 75 percent; Netts 2.80 crore, crosses 20 crores
Srikanth, directed by Tushar Hiranandani and starring Rajkummar Rao, Jyothika, Alaya F, Sharad Kelkar and others, has sealed itself a success and is headed for a lifetime of over Rs 40 crores.
Srikanth grows by 75 percent on second Saturday at the box office
Srikanth is now a certified box office success
Srikanth plays at a theatre near you
Srikanth starring Rajkummar Rao, Jyothika, Alaya F, Sharad Kelkar and others, and directed by Tushar Hiranandani, grew by a very good 75 percent at the box office on Saturday, as it netted Rs 2.80 crores. With this, the 9 days cume of the film stands at slightly over Rs 22 crores and by the end of the weekend, it will be around Rs 25.25 - 25.50 crores. The trend that the Rajkummar Rao film is observing, ensures that it will hit the Rs 40 crore mark the very least.
Srikanth Grows By 75 Percent On Second Saturday; Flaunts It's Good Word Of Mouth
Srikanth has got the appreciation and it is reflecting in its collections. The day 9 numbers are greater than the opening day and that is the power of good word of mouth. The second week collections will comfortably be double digit. The week-on-week drop is pegged at around 30 percent which is great. The movie is the second most preferred movie option in India, only behind the Malayalam film Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil, which is doing very strong business down south.
Small And Mid-Sized Films Are Showing Promise In 2024
2024 is the year where small and medium sized films are trending strongly at the box office. The opening is generally low but they go on to do around 20 times their opening day number, in the full run. Srikanth has join the elite list of films in 2024 that managed to show strong trending after a low opening and it includes films like Madgaon Express, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Laapataa Ladies and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.
The Day Wise Nett India Business Of Srikanth Is As Under
|Day
|India Nett Collections
|1
|Rs 2.25 crores
|2
|Rs 4.15 crores
|3
|Rs 5.25 crores
|4
|Rs 1.65 crores
|5
|Rs 1.50 crores
|6
|Rs 1.50 crores
|7
|Rs 1.40 crores
|8
|Rs 1.60 crores
|9
|Rs 2.80 crores
|Total
|Rs 22.10 crores nett in 9 days
About Srikanth
Srikanth, directed by Tushar Hiranandani and starring Rajkummar Rao, Jyothika, Alaya F, Sharad Kelkar and others, is the extraordinary story of Indian industrialist Srikanth Bolla, who revolutionalized the Education System and Business System in India. He made sure that the differently-abled are not looked down upon, in any way.
Srikanth plays at a theatre near you, now.
