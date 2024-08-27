Lee Dong Wook launches official fan club after 25 years of career, invites fans to join and name it; know DETAILS

Lee Dong Wook, the charismatic actor who has graced our screens for 25 years, has marked a major milestone in his illustrious career by launching his first official fan club. After two and a half decades in the entertainment industry, the actor, known for his memorable roles and timeless appeal, has finally offered his fans an opportunity to connect with him on a more personal level.

The announcement, made by his agency, King Kong by Starship, revealed that recruitment for the fan club began on the 26th of August and will continue until the 15th of September via Melon Ticket. This move has thrilled fans, who have long awaited a chance to show their unwavering support for the star in a more organized and meaningful way.

Membership in Lee Dong Wook's official fan club comes with a host of exclusive benefits. Fans who join will receive an official fan club kit, which is sure to be a coveted collector’s item, along with early access to tickets for fan meetings. Members will also enjoy exclusive content available only on Lee Dong Wook's official website, ensuring they stay connected with the actor's latest projects and personal updates.

In a special gesture of appreciation, seven lucky members will be selected to receive a signed instant photo, complete with a membership number that incorporates Lee Dong Wook’s debut anniversary and birthday.

In a heartfelt video released alongside the fan club announcement, Lee Dong Wook expressed a mix of excitement and nervousness about the launch. He humorously wondered aloud how many people would join, but his enthusiasm quickly shone through as he spoke about looking forward to creating more memories with his fans through this new platform.

The actor’s genuine connection with his fans was evident as he invited them to help decide the official name of the fan club, showcasing his eagerness to engage with his dedicated followers.

This isn't the first time Lee Dong Wook has shown his love for his fans. Last year, he held a special fan signing event that left attendees with unforgettable memories. Now, with the launch of the official fan club, expectations are high for even more intimate and active interactions between the actor and his fans.

Meanwhile, Lee Dong Wook, who made his debut in 1999 through the MBC drama Best Theater - There’s a World Outside the Path, has since become a household name, starring in hit dramas like My Girl, Goblin, Tale of the Nine-Tailed, and many more. As he celebrates 25 years in the industry, Lee Dong Wook continues to captivate audiences with his versatile acting and timeless visuals.

