Lee Dong Wook and Kim Hye Joon's A Shop for Killers: Release date, where to watch and more details

A Shop For Killers, starring the dynamic pair Lee Dong Wook and Kim Hye Joon, is gearing up for its much-anticipated premiere on January 17, generating enthusiastic excitement among viewers. With its gripping setting, assured performances, and a storyline brimming with intense action, the drama is set to enthrall audiences.

All you need to know about Lee Dong Wook and Kim Hye Joon's A Shop for Killers

A Shop for Killers is an upcoming South Korean web series that has generated significant buzz ahead of its debut. Based on the novel The Killer's Shopping Mall by Kim Ji Young, the series is penned by Ji Ho Jin and Lee Kwon, with Noh Gyu Seob also contributing as a director. The show stars Lee Dong Wook and Kim Hye Jun, promising a compelling narrative set against the backdrop of a mysterious shopping mall.

The storyline revolves around Jeong Ji An (Kim Hye Joon), a young girl who finds herself targeted by highly skilled assassins due to the enigmatic legacy left by her late uncle Jeong Ji Man (Lee Dong Wook). Ji Man, who secretly manages an unconventional shopping mall, becomes a central figure in the unfolding mystery. As Ji An grapples with the dangerous circumstances, she delves into her past to unravel the secrets surrounding her family.

With a unique premise, a stellar cast, and creative minds behind the scenes, A Shop for Killers promises to deliver a thrilling and suspenseful viewing experience. As the series explores the hidden secrets of the shopping mall and the deadly consequences that follow, viewers can anticipate a rollercoaster ride of mystery, action, and unexpected twists when it premieres on January 17.

Take a look at the trailer for Lee Dong Wook and Kim Hye Joon's A Shop For Killers right here;

More details about the cast for A Shop For Killers

In A Shop for Killers, a talented ensemble cast brings the central characters to life, adding layers of intrigue and complexity to the narrative. Lee Dong Wook takes on the role of Jeong Ji Man, the enigmatic manager of the clandestine shopping mall at the heart of the series. His portrayal promises to unravel the mysteries surrounding the unusual establishment, contributing to the suspenseful atmosphere of the show.

Opposite him is Kim Hye Joon as Jeong Ji An, a young and resilient protagonist thrust into the midst of a perilous legacy. Navigating the challenges posed by skilled assassins and the secrets of her uncle's mysterious mall, Ji An's character is set to captivate audiences with her journey and tenacity.

The supporting cast further enriches the storytelling, with Seo Hyun Woo embodying the cold-blooded sniper Lee Seong Jo, whose character is bound to bring a sense of tension and danger. Jo Han Sun adds a layer of fear as Be Il, the notorious villain feared by other killers. Park Ji Bin, portraying Ji An's tech-savvy classmate Jeong Min, is poised to provide crucial insights into the unfolding mystery.

Geum Hae Na steps into the role of Min Hye, a formidable S-class killer with expertise in various combat styles, promising intense and action-packed scenes. Lee Tae Young's portrayal of Brother, the mysterious part-timer managing the shopping mall's secrets, adds an element of suspense and unpredictability. Lastly, Kim Min as Pasin, Ji An's muay thai teacher and Ji Man's longtime colleague, brings an intriguing dynamic to the narrative.

With this stellar cast, A Shop for Killers appears set to deliver a riveting viewing experience, blending suspense, action, and compelling character dynamics. The diverse talents of the actors contribute to the anticipation surrounding the series, promising an engaging exploration of mystery and danger within the unconventional shopping mall setting.

When and where to watch A Shop For Killers

A Shop For Killers is slated for its global premiere on Disney+ on January 17, 2024.

