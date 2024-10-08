Lee Je Hoon, Pyo Ye Jin and Kim Eui Sung CONFIRMED to reprise roles in Taxi Driver 3; premiere in 2025

Lee Je Hoon, the popular South Korean actor who was last seen in the K-drama Chief Detective 1958, is set to reprise his lead role in the highly awaited drama Taxi Driver 3. Lee Je Hoon, Pyo Ye Jin, and Kim Eui Sung have been confirmed to return in Taxi Driver season 3, with the drama scheduled to air next year.

On October 8, 2024, the South Korean media outlet Sports Seoul reported that Lee Je Hoon, Pyo Ye Jin, and Kim Eui Sung have been confirmed to reprise their roles in the upcoming Taxi Driver 3. Taxi Driver 3 had confirmed production for the new season in April last year, but the casting was still under discussion. Finally, the three titular actors have been confirmed to lead the new season.

Taxi Driver is based on the popular webtoon of the same name by Carlos and Lee Jae Jin. Taxi Driver follows the story of a taxi company, Rainbow Taxi, and taxi driver Kim Do Gi, who takes revenge for the wronged victims who call the company. The story was highly applauded for its novel setup and ideation.

Taxi Driver season 1 premiered on SBS from April 9 to May 29, 2021, and Taxi Driver 2 aired from February 17 to April 15, 2023. Taxi Driver 2 set a new record for the highest ratings achieved by any miniseries in 2023. Being one of the highest-rated K-dramas in the history of Friday-Saturday dramas, expectations are high for Taxi Driver 3.

Advertisement

Lee Je Hoon will be reprising his role as Kim Do Gi, a former special forces captain who now works to exact revenge as a taxi driver in Rainbow Taxi. He joined the company after his mother was killed.

Pyo Ye Jin will also reprise her role as Ahn Go Eun, the genius hacker at Rainbow Taxi who joined the company to help people get revenge after her sister committed suicide.

Meanwhile, Kim Eui Sung will be returning as Jang Sung Chul, the CEO of Rainbow Taxi, is ruthless and punishes criminals with force.

Taxi Driver 3 is scheduled to begin shooting later this year and will premiere in 2025.

ALSO READ: Labor office summons ex-ADOR employee, considers calling Min Hee Jin in 'insufficient' sexual harassment investigation case