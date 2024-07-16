Lee Je Hoon and Kim Hye Soo’s Signal 2 scheduled to begin filming at end of 2024; The Night Owl director will helm new season

Signal is the popular hit show that received the green light for its second season after 8 long years. Signal created quite a stir when it was airing and now fans are highly excited for the second season.

In new developments, it has been announced that Signal 2 is scheduled to film at the end of 2024 while it will be directed by The Night Owl director Ahn Tae Jin.

Signal 2 to begin filming at the end of 2024 with The Night Owl director Ahn Tae Jin

On July 16, 2024, the South Korean media outlet Asiae Korea reported that The Night Owl director Ahn Tae Jin will be helming Signal 2. It was added that the pre-production is expected to be completed by the end of this year and filming for Signal 2 is also slated to begin at the end of 2024.

Signal 2 announcement was done by writer Kim Eun Hee herself in Rome, Italy. Ahn Tae Jin at Signal 2 is expected to turn heads as he was acclaimed with several noted awards for his work on The Night Owl.

Additionally, Signal 2 will be backed by BA Entertainment, Studio Dragon, and Baram Pictures who led the previous season as well. A filming official also added that they are currently working on coordinating schedules with actors, staff, etc to begin filming Signal 2 as soon as possible.

Advertisement

To jog your memory, Signal is one of the highest-rated cable TV series in the history of South Korean television. Signal starring Lee Je Hoon, Kim Hye Soo, and Cho Jin Woong follows the story of three detectives who are in different timelines but through a special walkie-talkie, they together try to catch criminals in their respective times.

Know more about Lee Je Hoon

Lee Je Hoon is one of the most popular and followed South Korean actors who has cemented his presence in the industry by captivating audiences across movies and K-dramas.

He is best known for the movies Time to Hunt, Just Friends, Anarchist from Colony, and more. He is also noted for K-dramas Taxi Driver, Where Stars Land, Move to Heaven, and Chief Detective 1958 among others.

ALSO READ: Lee Je Hoon chooses to play Escape co-star Koo Kyo Hwan’s ‘lover’ in next project; adorable reply garners attention