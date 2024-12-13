Lee Jun Hyuk and Han Ji Min go from bickering to fawning over each other in Love Scout teaser; watch

Love Scout is an upcoming South Korean series starring Lee Jun Hyuk and Han Ji Min in the leading roles. Ahead of its premiere, the show's new teaser has been released, which showcases the relationship dynamic of the lead characters. The show's plot follows two opposite individuals who eventually start to develop feelings for each other.

On December 13, 2024, the production team of Love Scot has released a new teaser featuring the lead actors Lee Jun Hyuk and Han Ji Min. In the short video, Eun Ho, on his first day as Ji Yoon’s secretary, is determined to make a good impression despite her cold demeanor. While Eun Ho vows to do his best, Ji Yoon’s displeased expression makes it clear she isn’t fond of him. The tension escalates when Ji Yoon disdainfully throws away the coffee Eun Ho brought her.

Undeterred by the chilly reception and the looming threat of being fired, Eun Ho persists with his candid and unwavering attitude, gradually breaking down Ji Yoon’s walls. The teaser adds a humorous twist as Ji Yoon, startled and flustered, wakes up at Eun Ho’s house, hinting at an unexpected shift in their dynamic.

As the subtle tension between them grows, Ji Yoon begins to show a surprising interest in Eun Ho, asking about his preferences and even secretly exchanging glances with him. In a particularly revealing moment, she admits to herself, “He is so cute I could die,” showcasing her budding affection for the man she once seemed to despise.

Advertisement

The plot of the series follows Kang Ji Yun, a confident and successful CEO of a headhunting company who devotes all her energy to staying ahead in the fiercely competitive industry. Despite her professional achievements, Ji Yun is utterly clueless when it comes to managing her personal life.

Enter Yoo Eun Ho, her secretary, who takes care of almost everything for her. Unlike his boss, Eun Ho is kind, well-mannered, and deeply considerate of others. A single father, he is also remarkably skilled at parenting and housework, creating a sharp contrast between his grounded nature and Ji Yun’s work-focused life.

Love Scout will premiere on January 3, 2025, and air every Saturday and Sunday. Are you excited about the show?

ALSO READ: BTS' V sets personal record as Love Me Again from Layover becomes his first solo track to hit 1 billion Spotify streams