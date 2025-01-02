Lee Jung Jae approached for Marvel role after Squid Game fame? Agency responds to possibility of offer

South Korean actor Lee Jung Jae was speculated to join hands with the popular American franchise, Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, his managing company, Artist Company Creative Artists Agency, has denied any such possibility.

The Squid Game-fame has sparked talks of his association with MCU after X (formerly Twitter) account MyTimeToShine and media outlet Comicbookmovie.com reported about the same on December 30, 2024.

As reported by them, neither the story line nor the details of the character offered to Lee Jung Jae were disclosed. The only information available to the public was that The Acolyte actor was approached by Kevin Feige because of his eagerness to work with him, without having any specific plot or character in mind. The media agency also reported that Lee Jung Jae was given the leeway to choose his desired role from a few options.

It wasn't the first time he has been rumored to be joining the animation movie specialist Marvel Cinematic Universe. Last year, Lee Jung Jae was in talks to play supervillain Mr. Negative in the Spider-Man series. However, nothing like that occurred and the rumour died out like the earlier 2022 one.

In 2022, several media outlets reported him being in discussions with Marvel Studios regarding joining them for a movie. American webzine RPK editor Daniel Richman reported on his personal social media account, stating, "Lee Jung Jae is in discussions with Marvel Studios for a role in the MCU." He was also rumoured to play the main villain of Shang-Chi 2, however, his agency remained tight-lipped, saying, "We cannot reveal any position yet."

A similar media report surfaced on December 30, four days after the release of season 2 of his globally popular Netflix survival drama, Squid Game. However, on January 2, Lee Jung Jae's agency put a full stop to the speculations saying, "We have not received any offers." With the 52-year-old's acting prowess, that the world witnessed in Squid Game seasons 1 and 2, fans would have loved him as a character in the MCU.

If Lee Jung-jae were to join the MCU, he would be the fourth Korean actor to do so, following Claudia Kim in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Ma Dong Seok in Eternals, and Park Seo Joon in The Marvels.

