Squid Game 3 FIRST Poster: Lee Jung Jae starrer survival series to return for another round in 2025 with red light-green light dolls

Squid Game is all set for another exciting season! The production team has confirmed that Season 3 will premiere in 2025. Although the exact date has not yet been announced, viewers are eagerly looking forward to it, as Squid Game 2 ended very abruptly, leaving many unanswered questions.

On January 1, Netflix unveiled the first teaser poster for Squid Game 3, marking a very happy New Year for fans. In the new poster, they confirmed that the new season will arrive sometime in 2025. However, what piqued fans' attention was the characters that appeared in the teaser poster. They weren’t Seong Gi-hun, In-ho, or any other main characters but the Red Light-Green Light dolls.

The poster featured Young-hee, the creepy motion-sensor doll that caused the deaths of many players in Seasons 1 and 2. She is accompanied by her boyfriend, Cheol-su, in the new poster. This male doll, who appears to be wearing players' clothes, briefly appeared in the mid-credits scene of Season 2.

From the poster, fans are convinced that these two dolls will take center stage in Squid Game 3. The caption on Netflix's Instagram also read:

“YOUNG-HEE & CHEOL-SU. SEASON 3, COMING IN 2025. ONLY ON NETFLIX,”

further confirming that these two characters will unfold an exciting ending in the final season of the survival series.

Check out the teaser poster here:

Meanwhile, Squid Game 3 will follow up from where it left off in Season 2. The upcoming episodes will feature most of the main actors from season 2 including Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun, Wi Ha Joon, Park Sung Hoon, Kang Ha Neul, Im Si Wan, Jo Yuri, Park Gyu Young, Lee Jin Wook, and more.

There's less chance of introducing new characters since season 2 ended mid-game, which means it will continue in the upcoming episodes. Meanwhile, earlier today, rumors emerged that Leonardo DiCaprio will make a surprise cameo in Squid Game 3. However, the Netflix team swiftly dismissed the rumors.

The second season of this globally hit series recorded a whopping 68 million viewers in its first week of release. So, it is safe to say Squid Game 3 is now the most anticipated release of 2025.

