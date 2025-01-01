Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun's Squid Game 3 rumored to premiere on THIS date in 2025

Squid Game 3 has been confirmed to premiere in 2025. However, the exact date is yet to be officially announced. Meanwhile, according to the latest report, Season 3 of the survival series is set to arrive in June. Ahead of the anticipated premiere, many speculations are emerging, making it difficult to confirm whether this rumor will come true.

On January 1, the Korean media outlet Star News reported that Netflix initially shared a teaser video on YouTube with the caption, "Watch Squid Game on Netflix on June 27." However, the clip was soon made private. This has sparked curiosity about whether Season 3 will arrive on June 27 or if a new release date will be announced.

For now, there is no way to confirm, and fans can only wait for an official announcement. Meanwhile, Netflix has confirmed that Squid Game 3 will be released in 2025. The team also shared a new teaser poster featuring Young-Hee and Cheol-Soo, two creepy dolls who are expected to take center stage in the upcoming episodes.

In Seasons 1 and 2, Young-Hee appeared as the red light-green light doll with a motion sensor that caused the deaths of hundreds of players. From the teaser poster, it is clear that Cheol-Soo is also a motion-sensor doll. He briefly appeared in a mid-credit scene in Squid Game 2. In the upcoming season, he is expected to symbolize another deadly game similar to red light-green light.

Check out the teaser poster here:

Meanwhile, the Netflix UK & Ireland X (formerly Twitter) accounts also uploaded the first teaser for season 3. It was previously unveiled in the post-credit season of Squid Game 2. In the clip, three players - 100 (played by Song Young Chang), 096, and 353 are seen looking up at Young Hee who is hanging upstairs. Her equally creepy boyfriend Cheol Soo also appears shortly, as the signal turns green from red.

Have a look at the clip here:

Meanwhile, Squid Game 3 will feature the remaining characters who made it so far. Actors Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun, Wi Ha Joon, Park Sung Hoon, Kang Ha Neul, Im Si Wan, Jo Yuri, Park Gyu Young, and more.

