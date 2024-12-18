Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin's When the Stars Gossip: Jo Jung Suk to cameo in upcoming space romance drama

Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin's upcoming drama, When the Stars Gossip, premiere is just around the corner. Ahead of the highly anticipated day, a new update is raising much anticipation. According to the latest reports, Jo Jung Suk is set to make a special appearance in the space romance, marking his reunion with Gong Hyo Jin since Don't Dare to Dream.

On December 18, a Korean media outlet reported that Jo Jung Suk would be making a cameo in When the Stars Gossip. Shortly after, the production team of the drama confirmed the news, brewing excitement for the 2025 premiere. However, the details of his character are yet to be disclosed and the production team has requested fans to look forward to the airing to know more about the role Jo Jung Suk will be taking on.

Meanwhile, there's much anticipation regarding his guest appearance in the upcoming space romance drama, as it will mark his much-awaited reunion with Gong Hyo Jin. Back in 2016, he took on the lead role alongside the actress in Don't Dare to Dream (also known as Jelosuly Incarnate). Their chemistry and overall performance received much love from the viewers.

When the Stars Gossip (previously known as Ask the Stars) is a romance drama that revolves around an astronaut and a space tourist who fall in love. Lee Min Ho, who is making his highly anticipated TV return with this drama, will be seen as Gong Ryong, an OB-GYN, who is also the future son-in-law of the richest conglomerate in Korea. He goes on a space adventure as a tourist but has a secret intention that nobody knows about.

Gong Hyo Jin will embody the role of Commander Eve Kim, the head person of the space station. Although it is her first mission, she is somewhat of a perfectionist who doesn't tolerate any unnecessary mistake that may call for a fight with a dangerous situation.

Apart from these two actors, Oh Jung Se, Han Ji Eun, Kim Joo Heon, Lee El, and more talents will be seen in pivotal roles. When the Stars Gossip is now set to premiere on January 5 on tvN and Netflix in selected regions.

