Lee Min Ho spotted smoking on streets of South Korea sparking mixed reactions; Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint co-star Ahn Hyo Seop joins

Lee Min Ho is embroiled in a controversy after a netizen spotted him smoking on the streets of South Korea. The viral clip also showed Ahn Hyo Seop standing beside him, indicating that the duo might have been filming something for their upcoming film, Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint. Fans have since been defending the actors, arguing about their private lives, while others have been criticizing them for smoking in public.

Recently, a short clip went viral on X (formerly Twitter) and several fan communities, where Lee Min Ho is seen smoking on the streets. Ahn Hyo Seop was also seen beside him. Although his back was facing the camera, fans had no trouble recognizing him. The video sparked a sudden controversy. Many expressed disappointment over the matter, while others pointed out that they might not have been smoking in a designated area.

On the other hand, fans have come to the actors' defense, stating that they are adults and their private lives shouldn't be filmed without their consent. Many also requested the deletion of the video, citing that it might cause trouble before their upcoming releases. So far, neither Lee Min Ho, Ahn Hyo Seop, nor their agencies have issued a response to the situation.

Watch the viral clip here:

Lee Min Ho and Ahn Hyo Seop will soon be seen together in their upcoming film Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint. Since the filming schedule already wrapped back in August, the recent viral clip indicates that they may have been shooting for promotional materials. Apart from the actors, the film will also feature BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Chae Soo Bin in the main roles. It is now slated to hit the theaters in Summer 2025, as revealed by the producer Kim Byung Woo.

Lee Min Ho also has another release coming soon. His space drama with Gong Hyo Jin, When the Stars Gossip, is currently scheduled to premiere on January 4, 2025, through tvN network and Netflix. On the other hand, Ahn Hyo Seop is in talks to star in another drama titled The Night of Heaven, to be directed by Lovely Runner director Yoon Jong Ho.

