Lee Min Ho shares a glimpse of his laid-back fit; asks fans to be careful of the heat in new update

Lee Min Ho, the top actor who will soon return to the screen in Pachinko season 2 shared a new update on his personal Instagram. The actor showed off his new laid-back look in the newly shared photos and asked fans to be careful of the heat.

On August 5, 2024, Lee Min Ho shared several new photos on his personal Instagram account where he was seen flaunting his new laid-back look.

In the photos, the Pachinko actor was seen enjoying a cycle ride in summer in his grey athleisure outfit. Lee Min Ho also shared a close-up of his red-eye, as he is suffering from conjunctivitis at the moment as well.

Lee Min Ho further captioned the post urging fans to be careful of the heat and eye disease (conjunctivitis also known as pink eye).

See Lee Min Ho’s laid-back look here:

In other news, Lee Min Ho will be reprising his role of Koh Hansu in season 2 of Pachinko which is set to premiere on August 23, 2024, on Apple TV. The second season will further delve deeper into Kim Sunja’s (Kim Min Ha, Youn Yuh Jung) life across different timelines.

It is being expected that Lee Min Ho’s Hansu will show much more emotional growth in Pachinko’s new season where he tries to reunite with Sunja and his estranged son.

Advertisement

Lee Min Ho a few days ago also shared a photo from a recording studio which made fans speculate if the actor will be singing an OST for his upcoming space romance K-drama Ask the Stars alongside Gong Hyo Jin.

Lee Min Ho is one of the top South Korean actors who is well-known for connecting to audiences worldwide with his moving performances across various genres in movies and K-dramas.

His breakthrough came through his unforgettable role as Go Jun Pyo in Boys Over Flowers. He has since captivated viewers through K-dramas The Heirs, Personal Taste, The Legend of the Blue Sea, City Hunter, The King: Eternal Monarch, and Pachinko.

In other news, Lee Min Ho is also set to lead the upcoming film Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint alongside Ahn Hyo Seop and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and has wrapped filming.

ALSO READ: 7 best scenes from Lee Min Ho’s career - Prince on white horse in The King: Eternal Monarch, tearful goodbye in Pachinko and more