Kim Bum calls Boys Over Flowers co-stars Lee Min Ho and Jung Il Woo his 'closest friends'

Boys Over Flowers has earned a permanent space in viewers’ hearts since it aired in 2009. But there’s one more thing that remained as special as the drama -the bond between co-stars Kim Bum, Lee Min Ho, and Jung Il Woo, who met on the set of this high-rated rom-com. 15 years later, their friendship is still going strong and The Tale of the Nine-Tailed actor has revealed how.

Kim Bum talks about his close friendship with Lee Min Ho and Jung Il Woo

On July 16, The K-Star Nexdoor uploaded a new episode on its official YouTube channel. Musical play A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder’s actors Kim Bum, Jung Sang Hoon, and Son Woo Hyun gathered on the show to showcase their chemistry and share deets about their play.

During the conversation, host Jonathan mentioned that he noticed Kim Bum has been meeting up often with Lee Min Ho and Jung Il Woo during his break. To this, Jung Sang Hoon asked if he meets them regularly.

Kim Bum replied with a warm smile, “They are my best friends.” The host then showed a photo from their recent meet, the actor revealed that it was when Jung Il Woo was doing a play.

Here’s the photo from Kim Bum’s recent meeting with Lee Min Ho and Jung Il Woo:

More about Kim Bum, Jung Il Woo, and Lee Min Ho's endearing friendship

Meanwhile, in March 2024, Jung Il Woo took to his Instagram and shared a story featuring his Boys Over Flowers co-stars Kim Bum and Lee Min Ho. Fans were absolutely overjoyed to see their camaraderie and enduring friendship after all these years. After their mini-reunion went viral online, many fans who loved them in the classic rom-com drama, wanted them to star together in a new work.

Notably, Kim Bum and Jung Il Woo further strengthened their bond after they co-starred in High Kick. On the other hand, Lee Min Ho and the Ghost Doctor have been spotted supporting each other on multiple occasions.

During his shooting for The Tale of the Nine-Tailed, The Legend of the Blue Sea actor sent a food truck to the site. Kim Bum was also seen engaging in banter in the comment section for Lee Min Ho’s photos.

