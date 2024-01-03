Lee Sang Yi to star in Because I Want No Loss with Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae
Lee Sang Yi has been confirmed to be a part of Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae starrer Because I Want No Loss. Here are the details of the upcoming romance comedy.
Lee Sang Yi has been confirmed to join the upcoming romantic comedy Because I Want No Loss which will also be starring Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae. Lee Sang Yi and Shin Min Ah have also appeared together in the popular drama Hometown Cha Cha Cha in 2021 which received love globally. Here are the details of the upcoming release.
Lee Sang Yi to join Shin Min Ah and Kim Dae Young for Because I Want No Loss
On January 3, it was confirmed that Lee Sang Yi would be a part of the cast in the drama Because I Want No Loss which is scheduled to release sometime in 2024. Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae will also be taking on the lead roles.
Lee Sang Yi recently appeared on the Netflix series The Hound Dogs and the Disney+ original series Han River. He is also a part of the Lee Dong Wook and Im Soo Jung movie, Single in Seoul which was released on November 29. He made his name through the hit romantic comedy Hometown Cha Cha Cha. The actor has stood out in the second male role since then. He made his debut as an actor with the movie, Slow Video. Lee Sang Yi's latest endeavour also included Lee Dong Wook and Im Soo Jung starrer Single in Seoul. His drama My Demon is currently airing. He plays the role of Joo Sang Hoon, CEO of Mirae Investment. His character is a frivolous and free-spirited man on whom Do Hee relies.
More about Because I Want No Loss
Shin Mi Na will be playing the role of Son Ha Young who doesn't like to undergo monetary losses. While growing up she had to share everything and now as an adult, she strives to make gains to the fullest. She comes across a chance to get a promotion but due to some circumstances, she fakes her wedding with Kim Young Dae's character Kim Ji Wook in order to get the promotion.
Kim Jung Sik is directing the project. He has also worked on various romantic comedies like Strong Girl Namsoon, Work Now, Drink Later and more. Kim Hye Young wrote the script. She previously wrote for Her Private Life.
