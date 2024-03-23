Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah’s adorable relationship continues to melt fans' hearts. Even after all these years, they constantly shower each other with affection, which screams couple goals. Kim Woo Bin has recently made a sweet gesture by sending a food truck to Shin Min Ah’s filming location for her upcoming K-drama, which has the community in awe yet again.

Kim Woo Bin sends support truck to Shin Min Ah

On March 22, 2024, pictures of Kim Woo Bin’s coffee truck, which he sent to Shin Min Ah, emerged from her filming location. The extravagant food truck was hard to miss for any passerby. It was decorated with beautiful pink flowers, along with Shin Min Ah’s face plastered all over, making it an even more delightful sight. On the banner, Kim Woo Bin wishes the cast of Karma all the best for their ongoing task but makes sure to single out Shin Min Ah while showing encouragement.

It is not uncommon for the couple to display their love for one another in such ways. Previously, Shin Min Ah also sent a food truck to show her support for Kim Woo Bin during his shoot for the Officer Black Belt movie. The incident became the talk of the town, not only for her sweet gesture but also for her quick wit to address Kim Woo Bin in a special way.

Advertisement

More about Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah's relationship

The K-town couple has been going strong for 9 years now. Initially, they met during an editorial shoot in 2015 and have remained inseparable since then. They confirmed their relationship in the same year and are speculated to tie the knot soon. Moreover, the actors have also worked together in the popular drama series Our Blues in 2022.

Even though there have been many breakup rumors swirling around, Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah keep proving everyone wrong by sticking together through thick and thin and proving that their love is truly unbreakable. Kim Woo Bin also battled cancer and Shin Min Ah remained by his side, offering her support, which made their relationship even stronger.

Shin Min Ah debuted with the drama Beautiful Days in 2001 and has been maintained to be a big name in the K-drama industry ever since. She has also worked in popular shows such as My Girlfriend is a Gumiho, Hometown Cha-cha-cha, Our Blues, and more. Kim Woo Bin debuted in 2011 with the drama White Christmas. He is currently filming for the show Everything Will Come True alongside Bae Suzy.