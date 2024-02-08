Woo Do Hwan and Lee Sang Yi’s Bloodhounds in discussion for production of season 2: Report

Woo Do Hwan and Lee Sang Yi’s Netflix series Bloodhounds, which garnered global acclaim and entertained audiences around the world, is generating anticipation with rumors of a possible second season. Since its debut last year, the show swiftly rose to prominence on Netflix's global rankings, demonstrating its broad appeal and gripping narrative.

Bloodhounds to get season 2 with a new angle

Owing to the extraordinary success of the series, Netflix is currently in talks regarding the continuation of the Bloodhounds storyline. Speaking to TV Report, Netflix expressed optimism about the potential for a Season 2, citing the overwhelming reception Season 1 received.

Director Kim Joo Hwan, the creative force behind Bloodhounds, has also expressed eagerness for a second season in a post-release interview. "If Season 2 materializes, I aim to explore additional narratives. With continued support, we aspire to push boundaries and fully commit to our storytelling," he affirmed, underscoring his dedication to further developing the engaging storyline.

Bloodhounds, introduced to global audiences via Netflix in June of the previous year, tells the gripping tale of two young men navigating the dangerous world of loan sharking, confronting life-threatening challenges along the way. Featuring Woo Do Hwan and Lee Sang Yi, the series has not only dominated FlixPatrol's global rankings for Netflix TV shows. Still, it has also attained the top spot in 22 nations, including Korea, Japan, France, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Brazil while achieving a top 10 position in 88 countries across the globe.

More about Woo Do Hwan and Lee Sang Yi

Woo Do Hwan, a South Korean actor represented by KEYEAST, pursued studies at Dankook University, majoring in Theater within the Faculty of Performing Arts. He made his debut in 2011 with a role in the drama Come, Come, Absolutely Come. His breakthrough as a lead actor came in 2017 with the series Save Me.

In recognition of his performance in the series Mad Dog, he was honored with the Best New Actor award at the 2017 KBS Drama Awards. Additionally, he received an Excellence Award at the MBC Drama Awards in 2018 in the category of Actor in a Monday-Tuesday Drama for his portrayal in Tempted. Beginning his mandatory military service on July 6th, 2020, he completed his service and was discharged on January 5th, 2022. On July 10, 2023, it was announced that he had signed an exclusive contract with H& Entertainment following his departure from KEYEAST.

Meanwhile, Lee Sang Yi is a South Korean actor who discovered his passion for acting during elementary school when he participated in an English play. His talent was further recognized when he won first place in the UCC contest with his rendition of Rain's Rainism dance while attending Anyang Arts High School in 2008. He pursued acting studies at Korea National University of Arts and debuted on stage in 2013, starring in the musicals How to Make a Star and X-Wedding. In 2014, he made his debut in feature films with a role in the movie Slow Video.

