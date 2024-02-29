IU in Hotel Del Luna, Jun Ji Hyun in The Legend of the Blue Sea, more; pick best supernatural K-drama girlfriend
The K-drama genre presents a captivating array of supernatural girlfriends, each possessing beauty and charm that enchants viewers. IU in Hotel Del Luna and more. Pick your favorite.
Fantasy dramas possess an inherent enchantment, not only due to their grandiose scale but also for their ability to offer an escape from the routines of our typically less adventurous lives. Central to these dramas are mythical creatures, drawing inspiration from diverse lores and mythologies worldwide. Despite their otherworldly nature, these supernatural beings often embody the traits of an ideal K-drama boyfriend or girlfriend.
In K-dramaland, while some mythical beings may initially seem daunting, over the years, we've been introduced to more audience-friendly versions. Naturally, in typical K-drama fashion, these mythical creatures are portrayed by exceptionally attractive actors and actresses. Whether it's the bewitching hotelier IU in Hotel Del Luna, the captivating mermaid Jun Ji Hyun in The Legend of the Blue Sea, or the enchanting Gumiho Shin Min Ah in My Girlfriend is a Gumiho, these supernatural K-drama girlfriends possess beauty, power, and remarkable strength, making them alluring and worth admiring. From all of these amazing picks choose your favorite supernatural K-drama girlfriend from the poll below.
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat
ALSO READ: IU's mini-album The Winning soars iTunes charts across the globe in 15 regions