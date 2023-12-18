Shin Min Ah shows support to longtime boyfriend Kim Woo Bin on sets of Officer Black Belt

Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin have been in a relationship for years. The actors also worked together in the hit drama Our Blues. They display their affection and support for each other publicly from time to time. Hometown Cha Cha Cha actor Shin Min Ah showed her love and support for her longtime boyfriend Kim Woo Bin. Here are the details of her sweet gesture.

Shin Min Ah sends coffee truck on Kim Woo Bin's filming set for Officer Black Belt

On December 15, Shin Min Ah sent a coffee truck to the sets of Officer Black Belt, in which her boyfriend, actor Kim Woo Bin, is taking the lead. She showed her affection and support for the Our Blues co-actor by sharing a sweet message along with the coffee truck covered in flowers. She also thanked all the staff, crew and actors for their hard work. Even after eight years, the two actors are often spotted displaying their love for each other. The couple had confirmed their relationship in 2015.

Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin's recent activities

Shin Min Ah made her debut in 2001 with the drama Beautiful Days and the film Volcano High. Her last drama appearance was Our Blues in 2022, in which Kim Woo Bin also starred. In 2023, she starred in the film Our Season, which was released on December 6. The actor will next appear in the dramas Because I Want No Loss and Karma, which are slated to release in 2024.

Kim Woo Bin in 2011 with the drama Drama Special Series: White Christmas. He has starred in iconic projects like The Heirs, Twenty, Uncontrollably Fond and more. In 2023, he took on the lead role in the drama Black Knight. In 2024, he will be featured in the fantasy drama Everything Will Come True, in which he will be taking on the role of a genie. Kim Woo Bin's films Officer Black Belt and Alienoid: Part 2 are also set to release in 2024.

