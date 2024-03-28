Because I Want No Loss starring Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae completes filming; expected to premiere in August

Because I Want No Loss is a much-awaited romance comedy starring Shin Min Ah, Kim Young Dae, and Lee Sang Yi. Shin Min Ah and Lee Sang Yi have worked together before in the popular drama Hometown Cha Cha Cha in 2021, which received love from the global audience. Kim Young Dae is known for his roles in dramas like Shooting Stars, Moon in the Day, Extraordinary You, and more. Shim Min Ah is known for her roles in Our Blues, Oh My Venus, and more.

The much-anticipated K-drama Because I Want No Loss, starring Shin Min Ah, Kim Young Dae, Lee Sang Yi, and Han Ji Hyun, has finished filming. As the shooting wrapped up, the cast and crew celebrated together. The romance comedy is looking for an August release.

More about Because I Want No Loss

Shin Min Ah will be playing the role of Son Ha Young, who doesn't like to undergo monetary losses. While growing up, she had to share everything, and now, as an adult, she strives to make gains to the fullest. She comes across a chance to get a promotion but due to some circumstances, she fakes her wedding with Kim Young Dae's character Kim Ji Wook in order to get the promotion. Kim Ji Wook is a kind person and can't ignore people who need help. Son Ha Young, on the other hand, is competitive and ambitious.

Kim Jung Sik is directing the project. He has also worked on various romantic comedies, like Strong Girl Namsoon, Work Now, Drink Later and more. Kim Hye Young wrote the script. She previously wrote for Her Private Life.

Because I Want No Loss will air every Monday and Tuesday. The drama consists of 12 episodes.

