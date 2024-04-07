Shin Min Ah expresses gratitude to fans and shares clicks from birthday celebration as she turns 40; see PICS

Shin Min Ah is a popular South Korean actor known for her roles in hit dramas like Hometown Cha Cha Cha, Out Blues, Oh My Venus and more. The actress cuts the cake on April 5. As she turned 40 this year, she shared pictures from her birthday celebration on her social media and also thanked the fans for their wishes.

Shin Min Ah shares pictures from birthday celebration

On April 6, Shin Min Ah took to Instagram and shared pictures from her 40th birthday celebration. The actress cut the cake and was surrounded by flowers, birthday caps and more. She expressed her gratitude for all the wishes and thanked the fans and well-wishers. See the pictures below.

More about Shin Min Ah

Shin Min Ah made her debut in 2001 with the drama Beautiful Days and the film Volcano High. Her last drama appearance was Our Blues in 2022, in which Kim Woo Bin also starred. In 2023, she starred in the film Our Season, which was released on December 6. The actor will next appear in the dramas Because I Want No Loss and Karma, which are slated to release in 2024.

The much-anticipated K-drama Because I Want No Loss, starring Shin Min Ah, Kim Young Dae, Lee Sang Yi, and Han Ji Hyun wrapped up filming in March. The romance comedy is looking for an August release. Because I Want No Loss will air every Monday and Tuesday. The drama consists of 12 episodes.

Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin have been in a relationship for years. The actors also worked together in the hit drama Our Blues. They display their affection and support for each other publicly from time to time. Even after eight years, the two actors are often spotted displaying their love for each other. The couple had confirmed their relationship in 2015.

