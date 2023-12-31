Lee Se Young and Bae In Hyuk dating? Actress' agency clarifies undeniable chemistry during 2023 MBC Drama Awards
The Story of Park's Marriage contract's on screen couple Lee Sae Young and Bae In Hyuk have been making waves with their chemistry. Here is what The Red Sleeve actor's agency had to say.
The Story of Park's Contract Marriage is a fantasy romance K-drama starring Lee Se Young and Bae In Hyuk. The drama caught the viewers' attention because of the chemistry shared by the two actors. The recent interaction between the two actors at 2023 MBC Drama Awards has sparked dating rumors among fans.
Lee Se Young and Bae In Hyuk's chemistry spark dating rumors
At the 2023 MBS Drama Awards, Lee Sae Young boldly declared that she won the award for the best couple in 2021 for The Red Sleeves with Lee Junho but now she has a new husband, Bae In Hyuk. She stated that she was confident that they would win the award for the best couple for The Story of Park's Contract Marriage and held her co-actor's hand. This interaction between the actors sparked rumors of the two dating in real life.
Regarding the rumors, Lee Sae Young's agency stated that they are not dating and they seem like a real couple because their on-screen chemistry is amazing.
More on The story of Park's Marriage Contract
Based on a webcomic, the drama will tell the story of a 19th-century girl Park Yeon Woo whose husband dies on the night of their wedding. If that isn’t enough, she is kidnapped and dropped into a well by an unknown person. She wakes up in modern Seoul only to be saved by Kang Tae Ha (played by Baek In Hyuk) from the swimming pool. Kang Tae Ha is the successor of a big corporation and is a rational and logical person. Though he is uninterested in a relationship, he decides to get into a contract marriage to please his ill grandfather.
After the success of The Red Sleeve, this would be Lee Se Young’s next historical venture. Baek In Hyuk has also impressed with his previous historical drama Under The Queen’s Umbrella. The drama would be airing on Fridays and Saturdays from November.
