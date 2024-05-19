Travis Kelce Splurges USD 81k on Shopping in Paris After Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Show

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s love story has been the talk of the town since last summer. Things went crazy when the pop icon was spotted at a Kansas City Chiefs game. The love story had started with Kelce giving his contact to Swift’s security and quickly escalated into them being the most popular couple.

Since their career requires commitment and sacrifice, Swift and Kelce are now long-distance lovers. Last month, they were in Las Vegas at the Mahomes Foundation’s charity gala, where the NFL star auctioned four Eras Tour tickets.

Taylor Swift focused on her concerts following The Tortured Poets Department album release. Kelce was spotted alone at the Kentucky Derby and Miami GP. After missing the Met Gala, the highest-paid TE in the league couldn’t hold any longer. He visited Paris to attend the Eras Tour show and splashed tons of money on shopping.

Also Read: Travis Kelce Gives Taylor Swift Paris-Themed Gifts Worth USD 17000 Despite Missing Era Tour: Report

Kelce’s Shopping Amounts to 81 Thousand Dollars

The 3x Super Bowl champion’s love for fashion is not a mystery. Fans know Kelce loves to spend on clothing and other accessories, but his expenses might blow their mind this time. In Effiel Tower city, Kelce spent over $80,000 in the Paris market. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Travis bought a Louis Vuitton roller bag worth $11k, along with a travel jacket from the same company worth $3,650. He also spilled his bills on Yves Saint Laurent's flannel jacket and uber-cool backpacks.

Kelce and Swift’s Trip to Italy

The Cruel Summer singer had some leisure time before she returned to her schedule. So, the celebrity couple decided to visit Italy. They had a romantic dinner in Lake Como, where they had booked an 18th-century hotel.

They were seen roaming in the city, holding hands. Some pictures have been floating on social media, and the couple can be seen having dinner on a small table. Swift and Kelce were seen getting intimate on a boat ride. Kelce plans to tag along with Swift all over the world, and this might be one of the many future romantic getaways.

Also Read: Travis Kelce Proves He Is the Most Thoughtful BF as Gives Perfect Gift to Taylor Swift Before Paris Eras Tour