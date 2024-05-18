Meet actor who started career alongside Kareena Kapoor, almost quit acting at a point, and now the internet is crushing over her

We are back with yet another meet actor story. And this time the actor we have got for you started with an Imtiaz Ali film. She started at a very early age and had a very small role, but now it wouldn’t be wrong to say that the internet is crushing over her.

We are talking about Wamiqa Gabbi, who started at the age of almost 14 and was seen in a small role in Jab We Met. The film, which has a special place in the hearts of all the fans even today, starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor in the lead. Now she is soon going to star in Varun Dhawan starrer Baby John.

Wamiqa Gabbi’s early career

Wamiqa Gabbi was born into a Punjabi family in Chandigarh on 29 September 1993. She first appeared as Kareena Kapoor Khan’s cousin in Imtiaz Ali’s Jab We Met. She rose to fame after starring in a Punjabi film with YoY o Honey Singh and Amrinder Gill, titled Tu Mera 22 Main Tera 22. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

She then also starred in two films alongside Diljit Dosanjh. Later, she also went on to star in big movies like 83 alongside Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

Advertisement

There was a time when, like many struggling actors, Wamiqa almost gave up on her acting career. In an interview with India Today, the actress admitted that there was a lack of joy and the kind of roles she wanted to do. The major blow came after a Vishal Bhardwaj film she was going to be a part of got shelved.

But as someone has rightly said, no one can change your fate, and her fate had Bollywood written on it. After her breakthrough performance in a web show called Jubilee, the actress became a household name.

Wamiqa Gabbi’s future project

Wamiqa Gabbi is all set to star in Baby John. The film stars Varun Dhawan in a pivotal role. This action thriller is directed by A. Kaleeswaran and produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande. Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav star in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Heeramandi’s Taha Shah to Animal’s Triptii Dimri: 5 actors who became trending sensations after their standout performances