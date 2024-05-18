Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji led It's Okay To Not Be Okay gets Philippines adaptation with Anne Curtis, Joshua Garcia

It’s Okay To Not Be Okay, the hit K-drama led by Seo Ye Ji and Kim Soo Hyun, is getting a Philippine adaptation, sparking excitement among fans. Renowned actress Anne Curtis takes on the role of Ko Mun Yeong, joined by popular actors Joshua Garcia and Carlo Aquino as brothers Moon Gang Tae and Moon Sang Tae.

It’s Okay To Not Be Okay confirmed to be remade in Philippines

On May 18, exciting news broke for fans of the beloved K-Drama It’s Okay To Not Be Okay as it was announced that the series is set to receive a Philippine adaptation! Leading the cast is renowned actress Anne Curtis, who will be taking on the role of the chic and stylish Ko Mun Yeong. Joining her are popular actors Joshua Garcia and Carlo Aquino, set to portray brothers Moon Gang Tae and Moon Sang Tae, respectively.

With such a talented ensemble, fans are buzzing with excitement over the chemistry and dynamic performances expected from this cast. During a press conference, Anne Curtis expressed her enthusiasm for the role, revealing she didn't hesitate to accept it. A self-proclaimed fan of the original series, she even came out of hiatus for the opportunity, urging her manager to secure the rights for the adaptation.

As excitement continued to build, netizens also pointed out the striking resemblance between the Filipino leads and the original actors, Seo Ye Ji and Kim Soo Hyun. The chemistry between Anne Curtis and Joshua Garcia has already captured the attention of fans, promising an exciting adaptation even before its premiere.

With its compelling plot, palpable chemistry, and the return of one of the Philippines’ most beloved actresses, anticipation is running high for the upcoming adaptation of It’s Okay To Not Be Okay as viewers eagerly anticipate how the local version will bring a fresh perspective to the immensely popular show.

More details about the K-drama It's Okay To Not Be Okay

It's Okay to Not Be Okay is a globally acclaimed K-drama series aired in 2020, directed by Park Shin Woo and starring Kim Soo Hyun, Seo Ye Ji, Oh Jung Se, and Park Gyu Young.

The show follows the story of Ko Moon Young, an antisocial children's book writer, and Moon Gang Tae, a psych ward caretaker dedicated to his autistic older brother, Moon Sang Tae. It received praise for its performances and exploration of mental health themes, becoming a hit both domestically and internationally.

