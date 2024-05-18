Chandu Champion Trailer Launch: Kartik Aaryan talks about lapping up sports drama after acing rom-coms like Pyaar Ka Punchnama

Kartik Aaryan established himself as an entertaining Bollywood star with his debut rom-com film, Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Since then, he has been part of several movies like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chupp, Pati Patni Aur Woh, and others of the same genre.

During the trailer launch of his upcoming movie Chandu Champion, the actor revealed how he managed to ace the role in the sports drama. Read on!

How Kartik Aaryan went from doing Pyaar Ka Punchnama to Chandu Champion

Kartik Aaryan’s fans have been eagerly waiting for the trailer drop of his upcoming film Chandu Champion, helmed by Kabir Khan. As the much-awaited trailer was released earlier today, the actor responded to some media questions at the launch.

When asked how he graduated from doing rom-coms like Pyaar Ka Punchnama to a demanding sports drama movie like Chandu Champion, he said that during the inception of his career, he never thought he would work on a specific genre.

Aaryan shared in Hindi, "Main genre specific nhi sochta tha k mai kya nhi kar paunga ya kya kar paunga. But the only thing is mehnat usme bhi lagti hai lekin alag tareeke ki mehnat lagti hai. Yahan pe demanding tha physicality wise, aur time and patience jo hai vo isme alag lagta hai.

(I never thought about what I would do and what I wouldn’t in terms of genre. However, the only thing is that hard work is consistent in both films. Here, it was physically more demanding, and it needs time and patience of different levels.)”

The Satyaprem Ki Katha actor further stated that it’s all about hard work and dedication irrespective of genre, whether comedy, romance, or thriller. He added, “I feel ki tab bhi mehnat kar raha tha, aaj bhi mehnat kar raha hu, aage bhi karta rahunga bas ye aadat na chutt jae kyunki ye aadat both zaroori hai.

(I was working hard back then, today and will continue doing it in the future, but I don’t want to get away with this habit because this is very important.)”

Concluding his answer, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star opined that if back then, he had got the opportunity to work on a film like Chandu Champion, even then, he would have put in the same amount of hard work and dedication. “Mai itni he mehnat karta aur itne pyaar se kaam karta but ye kabhi nahi sochta. Mujhey lagta hai mai us time bhi issi mehnat se nikal jata.

(I would have worked on the film with the same love and hard work, and that would have gotten done with this one, too.)”

Kartik Aaryan on his career fluctuations

At the same event, Kartik shared his two cents on facing a rough patch in his career. The actor said that he doesn’t use the word helpless. He continued, “Sometimes it's natural to feel helpless, and that happens with everyone in life. Sabke ups and downs hote hain aur struggles hote hain, aur mere bhi woh rahe hain. But if you ask ki main apne journey mein kuch change karna chahoonga, not a single thing. Main similar journey shuruaat se yahaan tak lekar jaana chahoonga.

(Everyone has ups and downs in life, and I've even had my share of struggles. But if you ask me if I want to change anything in my journey, I wouldn't like to change a single thing. I would like to have the same journey so far yet again).”

