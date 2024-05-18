EXCLUSIVE: Sanjay Leela Bhansali spills beans on Sahir Ludhianvi biopic, Inshallah; 'It has to come from deep within'

Sanjay Leela Bhansali made his OTT directorial debut with Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The series emerged as a success, and netizens can't stop talking about its various aspects. But now that Heeramandi is out, fans can't wait for his next dream projects to come.

During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, SLB opened up about the status of his following dream projects like Sahir Ludhianvi biopic and Inshallah.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali shares update on Sahir Ludhianvi biopic and Inshallah

Sanjay Leela Bhansali once shared that he has 6 dream projects. Now that 3 of them, i.e., Black, Bajirao Mastani, and Heeramandi, are made, Pinkvilla asked him about the update of the next ones, i.e., Sahir Ludhianvi biopic and Inshallah.

A candid SLB replied that most of the time, he takes spontaneous decisions regarding his projects and picks the one that comes 'deep from within'. "Now, as the 4th, 5th, and 6th unfold, you'll get to know, right now, I can't speak. I really don't know what I'll make, when I'll make it, it's a very spontaneous decision. I'll be making Gangubai and suddenly I put the script down and say 'Ram Leela'. So I'll be suddenly making Inshallah, and I'll say 'No, Gangubai (Kathiawadi).' So I feel it's about the inner calling of the filmmaker, the inner calling that comes from deep down that 'ye banao,'" he said.

SLB further added that once he gets his inner calling, he gets fully committed to the project and is totally into it, as if his survival depends on it. "Then I am full on onto the project, then I am into the film, and I am making it like it's me, my soul has to survive, us kisam ki commitment! It's with everything, so I can't make a film with because it sounds good on the paper or it's a good cast, it has to come from deep within to want to make the film, so what I'll make (I don't know)," he added.

More about Heeramandi

Heeramandi takes the audience into the world of courtesans, who once reigned as queens and is set against the backdrop of pre-independence India. With love and treachery being the central themes, Heeramandi was released on Netflix on May 1.

Consisting of 8 episodes, the series features an ensemble cast with gorgeous ladies Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal in the lead. Besides these spectacular actresses, the drama series stars Taha Shah, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, and Farida Jalal in pivotal roles.

