The international sensation Ed Sheeran graced The Great Indian Kapil Show with his attendance in the latest episode, where he was seen enjoying the cast of the show. Ed made several revelations in the show as he narrated many untold incidents about himself before becoming famous.

In this segment of the show, Ed recalled an incident from his past where he was confused regarding choosing his career line. He confessed that he originally wanted to be an actor, not a singer.

Why did Ed Sheeran initially want to be an actor?

In the show, Kapil Sharma said that he initially wanted to be a singer, but when he came out of his house, he saw everyone singing. Therefore, he decided to change his line and became a comedian.

This reminded Ed of an incident from his past, where he narrated, “I originally wanted to be an actor as well, and I auditioned for this TV show. And it was acting with music. And I got down to, like, the final. I was, like, sixteen. I got down to the final ten people.”

Further elaborating, he stated that he, in his mind, had thought that if he got the role, he would quit the music, and if he did not, then he would quit acting. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

He continues saying he quit acting because he didn’t get the show. Reverting on this, Kapil said, “You can do both. I saw you in Game Of Thrones.”

Advertisement

On this, Sharma cracked a punch line where he told him that he was curious to look at Ed acting in the series if he really wanted to be an actor or if he was just there to see who gets the throne.

For the unversed, the singer plays a small role as Lannister soldier in the favorite fantasy television series, Game Of Thrones.

More about Ed Sheeran in the TGIKS

This was Ed Sheeran's third visit to India, as he visited Mumbai for his mathematical concert. During his visit, he mentioned that he had fun at the Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s place, where he taught him how to do his iconic step and jammed with his family.

Also, he attended director Farah Khan’s party and later came to grace Kapil Sharma’s hosted party.

Ed was seen getting along in the roleplays with Krushna Abhishek and Sunil Grover, singing the birthday song with the latter while getting into the fun banter with the former.

Also, the singer sang a popular Bollywood song from Raj Kapoor’s movie along with the host of the show.

More about the show

The Great Indian Kapil Show features Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Rajiv Thakur, Sunil Grover, and Archana Puran Singh.

The show streams on Netflix every Saturday at 8 p.m.

ALSO READ: The Great Indian Kapil Show: Ed Sheeran reveals he once bartered for shower and tea in exchange for his tune