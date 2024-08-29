Lee Se Young, Sakaguchi Kentaro, and more look melancholic in What Comes After Love character posters

The character posters for the romance series What Comes After Love have been unveiled. What Comes After Love is a new romance drama based on the bestselling joint novel by Korean writer Gong Ji Young and Japanese writer Tsuji Hitonari, which explores the love story of a Korean woman and a Japanese man who meet and fall in love in Japan, and later reunite in Korea five years after their breakup.

The four character posters reveal various shades of melancholy in each person's experience of love. Hong (Lee Se Young), who has moved on from a once fateful romance, now exudes a mature and wistful aura. In contrast, Jungo (Sakaguchi Kentaro) encounters Hong once more with eyes full of regret, as though the pain of their breakup still lingers within him.

Meanwhile, Min Joon (Hong Jong Hyun), who is devoted to Hong, captivates viewers with his longing gaze, reflecting his unrequited love that seems just out of reach. Adding to the emotional triangle, Kanna (Nakamura Anne), Jungo’s ex-girlfriend, poignantly conveys her desire to reclaim a love she realized too late, evoking a deep sense of empathy.

On August 27, 2024, it was confirmed that the highly anticipated K-drama What Comes After Love, starring Lee Se Young and Sakaguchi Kentaro, will premiere on Prime Video. The series is set to launch in September, allowing fans around the world to stream it. The drama has already generated significant buzz for its fresh storyline and the potential for further collaboration between the Korean and Japanese entertainment industries.

Advertisement

What Comes After Love is based on the novel Things That Come After Love by Korean author Gong Ji Yeong and Japanese writer Hitonari Tsuji. The romance melodrama will be directed by Moon Hyun Sung, known for Seoul Vibe. The series is scheduled for a 6-episode run, with new episodes airing every Friday. What Comes After Love is set to premiere on Coupang Play on September 27, 2024, at 10 PM KST (6:30 PM IST).

Meanwhile, Lee Se Young is a prominent South Korean actress recognized for her versatility across various genres. Her most recent role was in the hit period fantasy K-drama The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract. She is well known for her performances in The Red Sleeve, The Law Cafe, A Korean Odyssey, The Crowned Clown, Doctor John, Memorist, Kairos, Hit The Top, and the movie Hot Young Bloods.

ALSO READ: Lee Se Young, Kentaro Sakaguchi are ex-lovers who gaze into each other eyes in gorgeous FIRST teaser posters for What Comes After Love