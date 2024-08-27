Lee Se Young and Sakaguchi Kentaro’s romance K-drama What Comes After Love confirms OTT release; Know where to watch

Lee Se Young, the popular South Korean actress, who was last seen in the hit drama The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract, will soon be leading a new romance K-drama What Comes After Love with Japanese actor Sakaguchi Kentaro. What Comes After Love starring Lee Se Young and Sakaguchi Kentaro has now confirmed OTT release on Prime Video.

On August 27, 2024, Lee Se Young and Sakaguchi Kentaro’s highly anticipated K-drama What Comes After Love has finally confirmed OTT release on Prime Video. It will premiere later this year in September allowing fans to stream it around the world.

Lee Se Young and Sakaguchi Kentaro starrer has already been creating much buzz for its fresh storyline and hopes for another collaboration between the Korean and Japanese industries.

What Comes After Love unfolds a beautiful and moving story of love between Choi Hong, a woman studying in Japan, and Aoki Jungo, a Japanese man who soon falls in love and dates. But due to differences in perspectives on love, they suffer a mournful separation only to reunite after five years like a miracle opening doors for a second chance in their fateful romance.

What Comes After Love is based on the novel Things That Come After Love by Korean author Gong Ji Yeong and Japanese writer Hitonari Tsuji. The romance melodrama will be hailed by Seoul Vibe director Moon Hyun Sung. What Comes After Love is slated to have a 6 episode run with new episodes releasing every Friday.

Advertisement

What Comes After Love is set to premiere on Coupang Play on September 27, 2024, at 10 PM KST (6:30 PM IST).

Meanwhile, Lee Se Young is a noted South Korean actress who has been showcasing her versatility through varied roles across different genres. Lee Se Young was last seen in the hit period fantasy K-drama The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract.

She is well known for her K-dramas The Red Sleeve, The Law Cafe, A Korean Odyssey, The Crowned Clown, Doctor John, Memorist, Kairos, Hit The Top, and the movie Hot Young Bloods.

ALSO READ: What Comes After Love sneak peek: Lee Se Young reminisces about loving Kentaro Sakaguchi after meeting again