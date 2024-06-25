Hyun Bin-Son Ye Jin, Lee Dong Wook-Yoo In Na and more; K-drama actors who have worked together in multiple projects

Have you ever watched a drama and adored the main characters so much that you ended up searching the web for more of their clips and videos together? As K-drama fans, one of our biggest wishes is to see our favorite Korean stars in the same shows over and over again especially when we adore them together.

With such a dedicated fan base, it’s no surprise that some actors eventually reunite in new projects. K-drama characters who displayed wonderful chemistry in previous shows be it as main or side characters often come together again, delighting fans. Sometimes, it’s one actor recommending the other, while other times producers aim to capitalize on popular casting choices. Either way, it’s always a dream come true when our favorite actors reunite on screen. Let’s take a look at the 8 actors who have reunited again in multiple projects.

Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin

Back in 2017, it was confirmed that Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin would star in the crime thriller movie Negotiation, marking Hyun Bin's first role as a villain. The film premiered in 2018, and during the press conference, Son Ye Jin mentioned that Hyun Bin's decision to accept the casting offer played a crucial role in her own decision to join the project.

The following year, Hyun Bin expressed his desire to work with her again in an interview with Esquire Korea, and they were subsequently cast as the RiRi couple in Crash Landing On You. The duo's on-screen romance in CLOY eventually led to their real-life marriage. As a fun fact, Son Ye Jin also made a cameo appearance in Hyun Bin's K-drama Secret Garden.

Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye

Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik portrayed characters from contrasting backgrounds in The Heirs, a high school romance drama centered on the relationships and friendships among privileged high school students. Park Shin Hye played Eun Sang, who matured early due to her family's challenging circumstances, while Park Hyung Sik depicted the carefree heir of a conglomerate family. Despite sharing the same school uniform, the characters lived in vastly different worlds.

Ten years later, the two actors reunite as doctors facing personal crises in a JTBC drama titled Doctor Slump. Park Hyung Sik portrays Jung Woo, a plastic surgeon who experiences a slump following a mysterious accident, while Park Shin Hye plays Ha Neul, an anesthesiologist struggling with burnout syndrome. In contrast to their previous roles in The Heirs, where they had minimal connection, this time they portray characters who find romance and become each other’s source of hope during a challenging phase in life, despite having been rivals during their school days.

Jang Hyuk and Jung Na Ra

Jang Hyuk reunited with Jang Nara, nearly 13 years after their first project together—the longest gap between their collaborations. The Jang-Jang pairing originally starred as leads in The Successful Story of a Bright Girl during their rookie years. Witnessing their reunion in Fated to Love You (also known as You Are My Destiny) after such a long time, yet with the same natural chemistry, is truly a delightful treat for fans!

Ji Sung and Hwang Jung Eum

Another power couple that delivered two remarkable works is Ji Sung and Hwang Jung Eum. What sets this pairing apart, beyond their undeniable chemistry, is their exceptional acting across vastly different roles. In Secret Love, Hwang Jung Eum portrayed a mother in profound sadness with such raw emotional intensity that viewers couldn't help but empathize deeply with her, often shedding tears alongside her character.

Fast forward two years later, Ji Sung delivered an award-winning performance as a man with Dissociative Identity Disorder in Kill Me Heal Me. Their chemistry was so compelling that viewers found themselves torn between rooting for Hwang Jung Eum's Oh Ri Jin with either Cha Do Hyun or Shin Se Gi, both characters portrayed brilliantly by Ji Sung!

Lee Dong Wook and Yoo In Na

Lee Dong Wook and Yoo In Na's portrayal of star-crossed lovers in Goblin was both beautiful and heart-wrenching. We witnessed their characters drawn irresistibly towards each other, unaware of their intertwined past. Despite knowing the inevitable fallout, our hearts shattered into a million pieces when their tragic story unfolded. All we wished for was to see them find happiness together!

Well, you know what they say — ask and you shall receive! The two actors reunited in the workplace based series Touch Your Heart" where they undoubtedly bring the same charm and chemistry that made the Grim Reaper and Sunny couple so endearing and beloved. As a bonus, this drama leans more towards romantic comedy than epic angsty romance, offering hope that our previously shattered hearts can finally begin to heal.

Lee Seung Gi and Lee Se Young

A Korean Odyssey is a fantasy drama adapted from the ancient novel Journey to the West. Lee Seung Gi returned to acting after completing his military service, taking on the role of the arrogant Son Oh Gong. He showcased impressive martial arts skills throughout the series. Lee Se Young, on the other hand, portrayed a zombie girl suffering from memory loss and also played the roles of Jin Bu Ja and Asanyeo in the drama.

They reunited in a romance drama titled The Law Cafe. In this series, Lee Seung Gi, who initially mistreated the zombie Lee Se Young living in his house, now portrays Jung Ho, who has harbored feelings for Yuri (played by Lee Se Young) for 17 years. It was interesting to watch, observe, and compare the dynamics and changes in their relationship from their previous roles in A Korean Odyssey to this new drama.

Choi Woo Shik and Kim Da Mi

The Witch marks Kim Da Mi's debut project, propelling her to stardom. The story revolves around Ja Yoon (played by Kim Da Mi), who has lived with memory loss since escaping alone from a mysterious facility ten years ago. One day, a group of suspicious individuals appears before her. Choi Woo Sik portrays a secretive man from this mysterious group, wielding deadly superhuman powers as he faces off against Kim Da Mi's character.

While their characters had a hostile relationship in The Witch, Kim Da Mi and Choi Woo Sik reunited as former lovers with subtle tension in the refreshing series Our Beloved Summer. The drama captivated young viewers by evoking the warm, heartfelt emotions of first love. In a post-drama interview, Kim Da Mi discussed her chemistry with Choi Woo Sik, expressing interest in potentially portraying a married couple with him in a future project if the opportunity arises.

BONUS: Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok

Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok won hearts in the K-drama Lovely Runner, where Kim Hye Yoon portrayed Im Sol, a devoted fan who travels back in time to save her idol Ryu Sun Jae of ECLIPSE (played by Byeon Woo Seok). The storyline revealed that Ryu Sun Jae had always harbored feelings for her and had even saved her when she was young. Their tale of selfless love and the mysterious workings of destiny as they find their way back to each other in every timeline, resonated with many viewers, and their off-screen chemistry was also remarkable. Interestingly, the duo had appeared together on screen twice before, although they did not share any screentime.

In Record of Youth, Kim Hye Yoon made a cameo appearance as Lee Bo Ra, a makeup artist, while Byeon Woo Seok played the second male lead Won Hae Hyo alongside Park Bo Gum and Park So Dam. Additionally, in another series titled Secret Crushes, Byeon Woo Seok appeared in season 3, while Kim Hye Yoon appeared in season 1. The two actors even clicked a photo together at the afterparty of the series during that time.

