Lee Seung Gi and Kim Yun Seok portray all-too-relatable father-son rift in About Family poster; SEE

About Family in an upcoming South Korean movie featuring Lee Seung Gi in the leading role. The plot of the movie follows a monk whose children that he does not know about suddenly appear in his life. Ahead of the movie’s release, a new poster showcasing Lee Seung Gi and Kim Yun Seok’s relationship dynamic has dropped.

On December 14, 2024, the production team of About Family has released a new poster featuring Lee Seung Gi and Kim Yun Seok. The poster offers a glimpse into the strained bond between Ham Moo Ok and Ham Moon Seok, set against the vibrant backdrop of Lotte World amusement park. Despite the lively setting, the father and son sit apart, staring straight ahead with no interaction, subtly highlighting the emotional distance between them and leaving viewers curious about their fractured relationship.

The captions, “Grown distance in a father-son relationship,” and, “Can we get closer again?” cleverly mirror the tone of a dating reality show. This playful juxtaposition, paired with their serious expressions, adds a humorous twist while building anticipation for the film, which is already drawing attention during its opening week.

About Family follows the heartwarming journey of Ham Moo Ok, the owner of Pyungmanok, a beloved dumpling restaurant. His quiet life takes an unexpected turn when he suddenly finds himself caring for two adorable grandchildren he never knew existed. Played by Kim Yun Seok, Ham Moo Ok had long believed his family line had ended after his son, Ham Moon Seok, chose to become a monk, making this surprising reunion all the more poignant.

Directed and written by Yang Woo Seok, apart from Lee Seung Gi and Kim Yun Seok, the supporting cast of the show includes Kim Sung Ryung, Kang Han Na, Park Soo Young, and more. The movie is set to release on December 11, 2024.

