Lee Se Young and Na In Woo stir hearts with emotional reunion in Motel California teaser; watch

Hotel California is an upcoming South Korean series starring Lee Se Young and Na In Woo in the leading roles. The plot of the show follows a girl who returns to her hometown after 12 years of escaping from it. However, ahead of its release, new teasers have been released showcasing the relationship dynamics between the characters.

On December 10, 2024, the production team of the upcoming K-drama Motel California released teasers featuring Lee Se Young as Ji Kang Hee and Na In Woo as Cheon Yeon Soo. The first teaser highlights Cheon Yeon Soo’s unwavering devotion and lingering affection for Ji Kang Hee, striking an emotional chord with viewers. Yeon Soo, now appearing before Kang Hee with a transformed look, expresses his feelings by promising to regain weight and wear glasses again. He asks if he can visit her again, a heartfelt plea that brings Kang Hee to tears, adding emotional depth to the scene.

In the second teaser, Kang Hee responds with a mix of affectionate complaints and lingering frustration, reminding Yeon Soo of her previous requests for him not to lose weight or take off his glasses in front of others. Despite her visible warmth, she coldly walks away from him, leaving behind a poignant sense of sadness. The teasers leave viewers eager to uncover the history between the two and to see how their reunion can change the story’s direction.

Advertisement

Based on Shim Yoon Seo’s 2019 novel Home, Bitter Home (literal title), Motel California is a romance drama penned by Lee Seo Yoon and directed by Jang Joon Ho and Kim Hyung Min. The story centers on a woman who was raised in a rural motel named Motel California. After fleeing her small-town roots, she returns 12 years later, hoping to rekindle her first love while confronting the challenges that await her in the place she once called home.

The show is set to release in January 2025 and will consist of 8 episodes in total, airing every Friday and Saturday.

ALSO READ: When the Stars Gossip poster: Lee Min Ho, Gong Hyo Jin, Alex Hafner, Oh Jung Se and more prepare for an ultimate space adventure