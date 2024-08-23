OPINION: Is BTS’ SUGA’s DUI case under ‘excess scrutiny’ due to South Korea’s obsession with sensationalism?

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of alcohol consumption, driving under the influence, defamation, drugs, and death.

In recent months, South Korea's media landscape has faced scrutiny over its handling of high-profile cases as sensationalism often trumps nuance, with celebrities frequently becoming targets of intense scrutiny and judgment. In recent light, the controversy surrounding BTS member SUGA's DUI incident using an electric scooter has become the subject of an unwarranted media storm following a minor mishap. Such incidents, which trigger a disproportionate response from the public, reveal a troubling pattern of invasive and sensationalist reportage.

Recently, on the evening of August 6, BTS' SUGA, who was out enjoying dinner with friends, experienced a minor accident while riding his electric scooter home. Though riding a scooter under the influence of alcohol is considered driving under the influence (DUI), a charge that has serious legal implications, in South Korea, SUGA's lack of awareness about e-scooters being a part of the DUI laws that led up to the incident, was immediately addressed when he apologized, acknowledging his mistake and expressing regret over his actions.

However, the media's response to this incident has been anything but measured, reflecting a deeper issue within the South Korean media industry: a tendency to prioritize sensationalism over responsible journalism. On the day of SUGA's newsbreak, numerous media houses reported the incident without little to no confirmation about whether the device used by SUGA was a kickboard or an electric scooter. It was only later in the evening when the police confirmed that SUGA was found riding an electric scooter.

Subsequently, one of the renowned South Korean newsrooms aired the wrong CCTV footage, misreporting and causing unnecessary chaos, only to be fact-checked by a competitor and issued an apology a week later.

Moreover, on August 17, former baseball player Jang Won Sam was also involved in a DUI case in Busan when he collided with a vehicle approaching from behind. Reportedly, his blood alcohol levels were also high enough to have his license revoked, yet K-media covered his case only briefly, unlike SUGA's case.

Earlier in the evening, SUGA had to participate in a police photo lineup, following a strong demand from some media houses to bombard him with questions before the formal police questioning or even a verdict. This demand echoes a broader, rather disturbing trend where the aim apparently shifts from factual reporting to character assassination.

Just seven months ago, Oscar-awarded filmmaker Bong Joon Ho spearheaded a protest against the South Korean media's sensationalist coverage following the tragic death of renowned Parasite actor Lee Sun Kyun. Despite Lee Sun Kyun's passing all drug tests and tragic death by suicide, the media's relentless and sensationalist reporting resulted in a scandal that tainted his reputation unjustly.

Similarly, BIGBANG member G-Dragon also faced extensive media scrutiny during an alleged drug case. Despite G-Dragon expressing a strong intention for voluntary questioning and active cooperation with the investigation until the case was closed following a series of negative tests and lack of evidence, G-Dragon's hard-earned reputation was put into question.

Thus, Bong Joon Ho's call for responsible reporting underscores the need for media accountability and respect for personal privacy. Yet, despite these clear warnings and calls for reform, the media's handling of SUGA's situation shows that little to nothing has changed. Their obsession with putting celebrities in the spotlight, rather than focusing on constructive dialogue or understanding the full context of their actions, perpetuates a cycle of shame and exploitation. This behavior not only fails to serve the public interest but also contributes to a harmful culture where the personal lives of individuals are subjected to relentless and often cruel scrutiny.

The media's focus on punitive measures rather than constructive dialogue is problematic. For SUGA, the incident could have been a straightforward case of a traffic violation with legal consequences. Instead, it has become a media spectacle, further compounded by calls for additional humiliation. Such treatment not only affects celebrities like SUGA, Lee Sun Kyun, G-Dragon, and more personally but also reinforces harmful attitudes towards how celebrity mishaps are handled in the public eye.

While it is a basic part of a journalist's job to report news in an unbiased manner, in addressing such high-profile issues, it is crucial for both media and the public to shift towards a more balanced and fact-based perspective. Like any other individual, celebrities deserve to be treated with respect and dignity.

The case of SUGA's DUI incident serves as a reminder of the need for reform in how the media approaches celebrity news. It is an opportunity to reassess the values driving media coverage and to advocate for a more ethical and empathetic approach to reporting.

