Lee Yi Kyung and iKON's Koo Jun Hoe likely to lead new match-making drama Marry You; Report

Actor Lee Yi Kyung and iKON’s Koo Jun Hoe are being considered for the upcoming romance drama, Marry You (working title). The drama will be aired on one of the leading South Korean networks, Channel A. Both actors are currently reviewing the offer. The confirmation for the entire cast members is still awaited.

Lee Yi Kyung and iKON’s Koo Jun Hoe reported to lead new drama Marry You

Marry You is a romantic drama that follows the theme of match-making and is penned by screenwriter Byun Sang Soon, who has previously worked on popular action-comedy series, Two Cops.

According to the reports, Koo Jun Hoe has been offered to play a character named Choi Ki Jun, the leader of the Marriage Morale Promotion Team. It is a newly formed team that aims to facilitate the union of Bong Cheol Hee, a bachelor who avoids marriage talk, and Jeong Ha Na, a civil servant who is looking for a potential husband. Actor Lee Yi Kyung is in talks to play the role of Bong Cheol Hee.

Advertisement

More about Lee Yi Kyung and iKON's Koo Jun Hoe

Lee Yi Kyung is a renowned actor who is best known for his comic timing, as seen in the popular series titled Welcome to Waikiki (2018). The show was such a huge success that it was renewed for a second season in 2019 with new stars and Lee Yi Kyung was the only cast member to reprise his role. Starring opposite actress Park Min Young, the rising star has shown a different villainous side in the ongoing revenge drama, Marry My Husband, where he plays a cheating husband.

Meanwhile, Koo Jun Hoe debuted as a member of the K-pop boy group, iKON, in 2015. The group gained enormous popularity with various hit singles including Love Scenario, Anthem and Rhythm Ta. He has recently ventured into the acting field with supporting roles in projects, including Even If I Die Again (2021), Bo-Ra! Deborah (2023), Twinkling Watermelon (2023) and more.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat