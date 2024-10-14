Light Shop FIRST poster: Park Bo Young and Ju Ji Hoon gear up to help spirits with traumatic past; SEE

Light Shop is a much anticipated supernatural thriller which will be premiering in December. Anticipation runs high as Ju Ji Hoon, Park Bo Young, Kim Seol Hyun, Bae Sung Woo, and Uhm Tae Goo take on the main roles. Additionally, the drama is based on the webtoon by Kang Full who also wrote for the super hit series Moving.

On October 14, Disney+ unveiled the poster for their upcoming drama Light Shop. The poster shows a dark alley at night and a mysterious person standing at the end of it. The poster also has motifs of light and a bulb. The caption reads, 'At the end of the dark alley, strange customers await'.

See the Light Shop poster below.

Light Shop tells the story of a light shop that seems ordinary from the outside. It might be a simple shop from afar but it is a place which spirits who are dead or hanging on to lives visit. These spirits have their own stories. The man who runs the shop warns a lady who buys bulbs from the store to be vary of other customers.

Kim Hee Won is directing the project. He is an actor and Light Shop would be his directorial debut. Light Shop is adapted from the webtoon Shop of the Lamp by Kang Full who also wrote Moving. The project has also been adapted into a Chinese version titled Love Life Light which was released in 2023.

Light Shop is scheduled to premiere on December 4. The series will include 8 episodes with new episodes released every Wednesday.

