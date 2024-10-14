Kim Tae Ri’s Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born earns 8.2 percent rating for premiere week; Iron Family scores all-time high viewership

Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born is an ongoing South Korean series that made its premiere on October 12, 2024. With its second episode release, the show has scored high ratings. Moreover, Iron Family has managed to earn highest ratings of all time with its newest episode release.

Starring Kim Tae Ri in the leading role, the story of Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born revolves around a girl who dreams of becoming a theater actress. Set in the 1950s, the show will offer a unique take on displaying the hardships of a woman during that time. On October 14, 2024, Nielsen Korea revealed that the show’s second episode has scored 8.2 ratings, nearly doubling the viewership from the first episode.

Adapted from the webtoon Jeong Nyeon written by Seo Irae and illustrated by Namon, the story is set in 1956 post-war Korea. The plot follows Jeong Nyeon, a young woman from Mokpo with no money or formal education but blessed with a natural talent for singing. Determined to make a name for herself, she dreams of joining a women’s traditional theater company and rising to fame.

Apart from Kim Tae Ri, the cast of the show includes Shin Ye Eun, Ra Mi Ran, Jung Eun Chae, Kim Yoon Hye, Woo Davi, Hyun Seung Hee, Lee Se Young, Jung Ra El, Jo Ah Young, and more.

Meanwhile, Iron Family has reached an all-time high with its 6th episode and managed to record an average nationwide rating of 16.0 percent. It has become the most-watched program to air in the entire week. Moreover, another ongoing K-drama has enjoyed an average nationwide rating of 4.5 percent with its second episode release.