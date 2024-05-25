Lim Young Woong grabs top spot in May’s singer brand reputation raking; IVE and aespa closely follow

The singer brand reputation rankings have been released and Lim Young Woong tops the list yet again; IVE and aespa take up second and third position respectively.

By Hrishita Das
Updated on May 25, 2024  |  01:27 PM IST |  10.6K
Lim Young Woong (Lim Young Woong Twitter), IVE (Starship Entertainment), aespa (SM Entertainment)
Key Highlight
  • Lim Young Woong grabs the top spot for April’s singer brand reputation rankings
  • Check out the top 30 the singer's brand reputation ranking

The singer brand reputation ranking for the month of May has been released and Lim Young Woong has yet again grabbed the top spot. Moreover, IVE and aespa follow closely ranking in the second and third positions. 

Lim Young Woong grabs the top spot for April’s singer brand reputation rankings

On May 25, 2024, the list of the singer's brand reputation rankings for May 2024 was released. Lim Young Woong grabs the first spot with a total of 7,923,400 points, seeing 20.53 percent rise since April’s score. For 41 consecutive months, the singer has managed to top the list consistently without fail. This phenomenal achievement showcases his popularity in his home country which marks a major milestone in his career.


The second place is taken up by IVE with a total of 7,776,870 points. The K-pop girl group took a sudden jump of 177.23 percent since last month’s ranking. The surge of popularity came after the release of their new album, IVE SWITCH, on April 29, 2024. Moreover, they also released the music videos for two title tracks named HEYA and Accendio. 

However, the surprise entry in the list at the third position is the girl group aespa with a total of 4,537,556 points with a 359.29 percent rise since last month. The group is all set to release their first full studio album titled Armageddon on May 27, 2024. The K-pop group is also gearing up for their second world tour, SYNK: PARALLEL LINE 2024, where they will perform across many cities and countries. The tour will kick off in the month of July in their home country, Seoul, South Korea, where they'll perform for two nights.

Advertisement


By collecting big data from April 25 to May 25, 2024, the list is determined. It is calculated and revealed by the Korean Brand Reputation Research Institute. Consumer consumption, media coverage, communication with the public, and the community’s perception are a few factors through which the brand reputation rankings are determined.

Check out the top 30 the singer's brand reputation ranking

  1. Lim Young Woong
  2. IVE
  3. aespa
  4. ILLIT
  5. SEVENTEEN
  6. (G)I-DLE
  7. BTS
  8. LE SSERAFIM
  9. IU
  10. BIBI
  11. NCT
  12. Na Hoon-a
  13. Lee Chan Won
  14. TWS
  15. DAY6
  16. BABYMONSTER
  17. Jay Park
  18. Young Tak
  19. Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
  20. RIIZE
  21. Block B’s Zico
  22. Jang Yoon Jung
  23. BLACKPINK
  24. EXO
  25. Red Velvet
  26. Sung Si Kyung
  27. QWER
  28. TWICE
  29. Paul Kim
  30. NewJeans

Credits: GP Korea
Latest Articles