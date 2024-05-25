Lim Young Woong grabs top spot in May’s singer brand reputation raking; IVE and aespa closely follow
The singer brand reputation rankings have been released and Lim Young Woong tops the list yet again; IVE and aespa take up second and third position respectively.
-
-
Check out the top 30 the singer's brand reputation ranking
The singer brand reputation ranking for the month of May has been released and Lim Young Woong has yet again grabbed the top spot. Moreover, IVE and aespa follow closely ranking in the second and third positions.
On May 25, 2024, the list of the singer's brand reputation rankings for May 2024 was released. Lim Young Woong grabs the first spot with a total of 7,923,400 points, seeing 20.53 percent rise since April’s score. For 41 consecutive months, the singer has managed to top the list consistently without fail. This phenomenal achievement showcases his popularity in his home country which marks a major milestone in his career.
The second place is taken up by IVE with a total of 7,776,870 points. The K-pop girl group took a sudden jump of 177.23 percent since last month’s ranking. The surge of popularity came after the release of their new album, IVE SWITCH, on April 29, 2024. Moreover, they also released the music videos for two title tracks named HEYA and Accendio.
However, the surprise entry in the list at the third position is the girl group aespa with a total of 4,537,556 points with a 359.29 percent rise since last month. The group is all set to release their first full studio album titled Armageddon on May 27, 2024. The K-pop group is also gearing up for their second world tour, SYNK: PARALLEL LINE 2024, where they will perform across many cities and countries. The tour will kick off in the month of July in their home country, Seoul, South Korea, where they'll perform for two nights.
By collecting big data from April 25 to May 25, 2024, the list is determined. It is calculated and revealed by the Korean Brand Reputation Research Institute. Consumer consumption, media coverage, communication with the public, and the community’s perception are a few factors through which the brand reputation rankings are determined.
Check out the top 30 the singer's brand reputation ranking
- Lim Young Woong
- IVE
- aespa
- ILLIT
- SEVENTEEN
- (G)I-DLE
- BTS
- LE SSERAFIM
- IU
- BIBI
- NCT
- Na Hoon-a
- Lee Chan Won
- TWS
- DAY6
- BABYMONSTER
- Jay Park
- Young Tak
- Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
- RIIZE
- Block B’s Zico
- Jang Yoon Jung
- BLACKPINK
- EXO
- Red Velvet
- Sung Si Kyung
- QWER
- TWICE
- Paul Kim
- NewJeans
