Alan Cumming And The Traitors Score Big At Critics Choice Real TV Awards 2024; Check Out Full List Of Winners

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix scored the Female Star of the Year award, while Peacock’s show The Traitors dominated most of the categories. Alan Cummings also won multiple accolades at the Critics Choice Real TV Awards 2024. Check out the complete list of winners!

Non-fiction performances honored at Critics Choice Real TV Awards

The event, which took place on Saturday, June 15, at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, honored this year’s best performances in the non-fiction or unscripted television category. Comedian brothers Randy and Jason Sklar hosted the event.

Long-time television host John Walsh was honored with a career achievement award, and Dancing with the Stars host Tom Bergeron received the Sam Rubin award.

The award show that was launched in 2019 is meant to "honor excellence in nonfiction, unscripted and reality programming across broadcast, cable and streaming platforms," according to a press release.

The complete list of winners at Critics Choice Real TV Awards

Best Competition Series

The Amazing Race (CBS)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)

Squid Game: The Challenge (Netflix)

Survivor (CBS)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Traitors (Peacock) -- WINNER

Best Competition Series: Talent Variety

American Idol (ABC)

America’s Got Talent (NBC)

Dancing With the Stars (ABC)

The Masked Singer (Fox)

Advertisement

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox)

The Voice (NBC) -- WINNER

Best Unstructured Series

Animals Up Close With Bertie Gregory (Nat Geo WILD)

Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show (HBO)

Love on the Spectrum (Netflix)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Bravo)

The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy (Apple TV+) -- WINNER

Why Not Us (ESPN+)

Best Structured Series

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (Food Network)

The Food That Built America (History)

How to With John Wilson (HBO)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Shark Tank (ABC)

We’re Here (HBO) -- WINNER

Best Culinary Show

Be My Guest With Ina Garten (Food Network)

The Great British Baking Show (Netflix)

MasterChef Junior (Fox)

Next Level Chef (Fox)

Selena + Restaurant (Food Network)

Top Chef (Bravo) -- WINNER

Best Game Show

Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)

Celebrity Jeopardy! (ABC) -- WINNER

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (ABC)

Guy’s Grocery Games (Food Network)

Password (NBC)

Weakest Link (NBC)

Advertisement

Best Travel/Adventure Show

The Great Food Truck Race (Food Network)

Lost Cities Revealed With Albert Lin (National Geographic Channel)

Never Say Never With Jeff Jenkins (National Geographic Channel)

On the Roam (HBO | Max)

The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy (Apple TV+) -- WINNER

Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix)

Best Business Show

Bar Rescue (Paramount Network)

Kitchen Nightmares (Fox)

The Mega-Brands That Built America (History)

Shark Tank (ABC) -- WINNER

Start Up (PBS)

Best Animal/Nature Show

Critter Fixers: Country Vets (National Geographic Channel)

Earthsounds (Apple TV+)

Life on Our Planet (Netflix)

Planet Earth III (Prime Video) -- WINNER

Queens (National Geographic Channel)

The Wizard of Paws (BYUtv)

Best Crime/Justice Show

Cold Justice (Oxygen)

The Curious Case of Natalia Grace (Investigation Discovery / Max)

Death in the Dorms (Hulu)

Justice, USA (HBO | Max)

Trafficked: Underworlds With Mariana van Zeller (National Geographic Channel) -- WINNER

Unlocked: A Jail Experiment (Netflix)

Best Sports Show

Advertisement

30 for 30 (ESPN)

The Dynasty: New England Patriots (Apple TV+)

Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel (HBO | Max)

Quarterback (Netflix)

Untold (Netflix)

Welcome to Wrexham (FX) -- WINNER

Best Relationship Show

Farmer Wants a Wife (Fox)

The Golden Bachelor (ABC) -- WINNER

Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show (HBO)

Love Is Blind (Netflix)

Love on the Spectrum (Netflix)

Swiping America (Max)

Best Lifestyle Show: Home/Garden

Celebrity IOU (HGTV)

Farmhouse Fixer (HGTV)

Home Town (HGTV)

Selling Sunset (Netflix) -- WINNER

Ugliest House in America (HGTV)

Windy City Rehab (HGTV)

Best Lifestyle Show: Fashion/Beauty

Bollywed (Fuse)

Glow Up (Netflix)

OMG Fashun (E!)

Project Runway (Bravo)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV) -- WINNER

Best Limited Series

American Nightmare (Netflix)

Beckham (Netflix) -- WINNER

Black Twitter: A People’s History (Hulu)

JFK: One Day in America (National Geographic Channel)

Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop (Netflix)

Telemarketers (HBO | Max)

Best Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series

House of Villains (E!)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Bravo)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)

The Traitors (Peacock) -- WINNER

Vanderpump Rules (Bravo)

We’re Here (HBO)

Best Show Host

Will Arnett – Lego Masters (Fox)

Terry Crews – America’s Got Talent (NBC)

Alan Cumming – The Traitors (Peacock) -- WINNER

Advertisement

Kristen Kish – Top Chef (Bravo)

Keke Palmer – Password (NBC)

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)

Male Star of the Year

Jerrod Carmichael – Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show (HBO)

Alan Cumming – The Traitors (Peacock) -- WINNER

Bertie Gregory – Animals Up Close With Bertie Gregory (Nat Geo WILD)

Eugene Levy – The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy (Apple TV+)

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)

Gerry Turner – The Golden Bachelor (ABC)

Female Star of the Year

Selena Gomez – Selena + Restaurant (Food Network)

Sandra Lee – Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC)

Ariana Madix – Vanderpump Rules (Bravo) -- WINNER

Reba McEntire – The Voice (NBC)

Phaedra Parks – The Traitors (Peacock)

Retta – Ugliest House in America (HGTV)