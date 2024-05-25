aespa is gearing up for their much-anticipated comeback with a brand new album. However, the group has released their first title track, Supernova from the record. Since its release, the song has gone on to score a Perfect All-Kill on the charts and it became the fastest song by a girl group to do so in 2024.

aespa archives Perfect All-Kill with Supernova

On May 25, 2024, it has been recorded that aespa’s recently released song Supernova topped all the local charts in the South Korean music industry, which ultimately gave them another Perfect All-Kill under their belt. Perfect All-Kill, or PAK, is a music accomplishment in the country that happens when a song ranks at the top on both the weekly and real-time components of iChart, a music rank aggregator. The various charts included that determine a PAK are Melon, Flo, Genie, Vibe, Bugs, and YouTube.

Previously, the group achieved a PAK with their song Savage from their first mini-album of the same name in 2021. The group is all set to release their first full studio album titled Armageddon. The album consists of two title tracks one of which is Supernova released on May 12, 2024. The album will be released on May 27, 2024, along with the music video for the second title track of the same name. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Apart from the title tracks, the songs in the album include Set the Tone, Mine, Licorice, Bahama, Long Chat (#♥), Prologue, Live My Life, and Melody. Moreover, the music videos for Long Chat (#♥), Licorice and Live My Life have also been dropped as pre-releases.

More about aespa's future activities

aespa, the K-pop girl group formed by SM Entertainment, consists of 4 members, which include Winter, Karina, Ningning, and Giselle. The group made their debut with the single Black Mamba in 2019, followed by the release of Next Level, which brought them significant commercial success.

The K-pop group is also gearing up for their second world tour, SYNK: PARALLEL LINE 2024, where they will perform across many cities and countries. The tour will kick off in the month of July in their home country, Seoul, South Korea, where they'll perform for two nights.

Watch Supernova music video

ALSO READ: Why watch Connection? 3 reasons to add Ji Sung and Jeon Mi Do’s new K-drama to your watchlist

Why watch Connection? 3 reasons to add Ji Sung and Jeon Mi Do’s new K-drama to your watchlist