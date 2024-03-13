Kim Go Eun and Lee Do Hyun starrer Exhuma set to hold special screening for ‘scared’ viewers

Kim Go Eun and Lee Do Hyun’s occult thriller Exhuma has been breaking records for a while now. The supernatural thriller recently surpassed the Oscar-winning Parasite in Indonesia after exceeding one million moviegoers. It has now become the highest-earning Korean movie in Indonesia, the title has been held by Parasite for the past four years. Exhuma has become the best-selling Korean movie of 2024. Taking it up another notch, the supernatural occult thriller has taken a new step.

Kim Go Eun-Lee Do Hyun starrer occult Exhuma set to hold special screening for ‘scared’ viewers

Kim Go Eun and Lee Do Hyun’s occult thriller Exhuma is making another never-seen-before move as it is set to hold a special screening for ‘scared’ viewers. The production house wants to ensure that all kinds of viewers can experience Exhuma hence they are taking steps for people who are scared of supernatural horror movies, to make the whole process easier.

Exhuma has become a hot topic, and even people who are afraid of horror thrillers want to watch the movie. CGV, the largest theater chain in Korea, in an unparalleled move, has decided to rescue these ‘scary’ viewers by organizing a special ‘courageous screening’. The screening will take place on March 24, at four different CGV in Seoul. It will be aided with noise canceling earplugs, and tattoo stickers that Lee Do Hyun sports in the movie. In addition to this, they have retained the basic fare of tickets for these special screenings as well, the only difference being interested audiences are required to apply through CGV’s website. Exhuma’s marketing strategy is well-thought and commendable.

Advertisement

Kim Go Eun and Lee Do Hyun’s Exhuma

Kim Go Eun and Lee Do Hyun’s Exhuma is an occult horror Korean movie. It will be soon released in major countries internationally. The title of the movie, Exhuma comes from the word exhumation which is the process of digging graves. Such an exhumation of an ominous grave unleashes unprecedented dire and terrifying consequences for a family. The family then enlists two young shamans Bong Gil (Lee Do Hyun) and Hwa Rim (Kim Go Eun) who take the help of the feng shui master Kim Sang Deok (Choi Min Sik) and undertaker Yeong Geun (Yoo Hae Jin) who when trying to know the reason behind the paranormal activities find something even worse. The movie is a thrilling experience with horror and occult.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Lee Do Hyun-Kim Go Eun’s Exhuma to be screened in over 133 countries, surpasses Parasite in Indonesia