Did you know Queen of Tears star Kim Ji Won trained to debut as K-pop idol before going for acting?

Kim Ji Won, renowned for her role as Hong Hae In in Queen of Tears, originally trained to debut as a K-pop idol before transitioning into acting. Her journey from aspiring idol to accomplished actress adds an intriguing layer to her versatile career.

About Kim Ji Won’s performance in Queen of Tears

Kim Ji Won's portrayal of Hong Hae In in Queen of Tears has not only mesmerized audiences but also elevated her to unprecedented levels of global acclaim. Cast as the female lead opposite Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won embodies the character of Hong Hae In, a chaebol heiress known as the ‘queen’ of Queens Group’s department stores.

Her performance in Queen of Tears marks a significant milestone in her career, showcasing her remarkable talent and versatility as an actress. Kim Ji Won's collaboration with esteemed screenwriter Park Ji Eun, known for hit dramas like Crash Landing on You and My Love From the Star, underscores her ability to excel in roles crafted by some of the industry's most revered writers.

Having worked with four of the most celebrated screenwriters in the K-drama industry, including Kim Eun Sook, Park Hae Young, and Lim Sang Chun, Kim Ji Won's diverse range of roles and exceptional acting skills have solidified her status as one of the most sought-after talents in Korean entertainment.

Her performance in Queen of Tears further cements her reputation as a trailblazer, earning her widespread recognition and admiration from viewers worldwide.

Kim Ji Won’s transition from almost becoming a K-pop idol to turning into an actor

Kim Ji Won's journey from nearly debuting as a K-pop idol to blossoming into a prominent actress is a testament to her resilience and talent. Born on October 19, 1992, in Seoul, South Korea, she embarked on her entertainment career at a young age when she was scouted on the streets in 2007. Despite initially training as a singer, she ultimately gravitated towards acting.

After spending over three years as a trainee, Kim Ji Won made her official debut in 2010, appearing in a commercial for LG Cyon's Lollipop 2 alongside the popular group BIGBANG. This earned her the nickname ‘Lollipop Girl’ and marked the beginning of her rise in the industry. Subsequent commercial appearances, including one for a carbonated drink where she showcased her singing and dancing skills, further solidified her presence in the entertainment scene.

However, it was her foray into acting that truly showcased Kim Ji Won's talents. Her breakthrough came with her role in the 2011 sitcom High Kick: Revenge of the Short Legged, which garnered attention and set the stage for her future success. Kim Ji Won continued to impress with roles in various dramas and films, including To the Beautiful You, One Sunny Day, and more.

In 2016, Kim Ji Won's career reached new heights with her role in the immensely popular drama Descendants of the Sun, written by renowned screenwriter Kim Eun Sook. Her performance as an army surgeon in the military romance captivated audiences across Asia and earned her widespread acclaim, including the Best Supporting Actress award at the APAN Star Awards.

Since then, Kim Ji Won has continued to take on diverse roles, showcasing her versatility and range as an actress. From leading roles in dramas like Fight for My Way to period films like Detective K: Secret of the Living Dead, she has proven her ability to tackle various genres with finesse.

In 2022, Kim Ji Won starred in the television series My Liberation Notes, portraying an introverted employee striving to break free from the monotony of her life. Her performance earned her a Baeksang nomination, further solidifying her reputation as a talented actress.

