Kim Go Eun’s slice of life K-drama Yumi’s Cells announces release of animated film spotlighting the cells

Yumi's Cells is set to launch an animated film spotlighting the cells. This charming romantic comedy seamlessly blends live-action with animation, showcasing animated scenes of the cells residing within our protagonist. These cells symbolize emotions, feelings, and all that drives a person. The drama stars Kim Go Eun, Ahn Bo Hyun, and GOT7's Jinyoung in lead roles.

Yumi’s Cells to release film on animated cells

After captivating audiences and maintaining its status as a bestseller for nine years, Yumi's Cells is poised to make its cinematic debut with Yumi's Cells: The Movie. This animated film follows Yumi's cell ensemble as they embark on a mission to restore her happiness, navigating the chaos caused by her dominant Love Cell and Anxious Cell. Directed by Kim Da Hee, who supervised the animation for the drama, the film aims to highlight the endearing charm of the 3D cell characters.

The newly released teaser poster unveils the cells gathering in theater seats, each exhibiting its unique personality. From the Hungry Cell munching on popcorn to the Writer Cell excitedly jotting down notes, and the Anxious Cell nervously biting its nails, every cell exudes its distinct traits.

The Love Cell beams with joy, while the Emotional Cell is moved to tears. This interesting display ignites anticipation among viewers, eagerly awaiting to see their favorite cells brought to life on the big screen. Moreover, the caption, "Apparently this time we're the protagonists!" hints at a new adventure for the mischievous cells, suggesting that they are about to embark on their own thrilling journey. Yumi’s Cells: The Movie is slated to premiere in theaters on April 3.

Advertisement

More about Yumi’s Cells

Adapted from the popular webtoon of the same name, Yumi's Cells narrates the life of an ordinary office worker named Yumi, seen through the lens of the numerous brain cells controlling her every thought, feeling, and action. The TV adaptation on TVING, starring Kim Go Eun, Ahn Bo Hyun, and GOT7's Jinyoung, garnered significant popularity and acclaim during its two-season run from 2021 to 2022.

The series breaks away from formulaic storytelling, offering a refreshing and empathetic perspective. The animated cells and characters deliver laughs while remaining highly relatable. Kim Go Eun's outstanding performance further elevates the show, with her nuanced and heartfelt portrayal drawing viewers into Yumi's world and instilling a desire to see her achieve the happy ending she deserves.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Kim Go Eun reunites with Yumi’s Cells co-stars Ahn Bo Hyun, GOT7’s Jinyoung; fans quiz about season 3