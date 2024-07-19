Love Next Door poster OUT: Jung Hae In and Jung So Min are each other's dark pasts yet romance blossoms between them

Love Next Door is a much-awaited romance comedy and stars Jung Hae In and Jung So Min. It tells the story of two people who have known each other since birth since their mothers are friends. It is a thrilling project as the star cast comes together with the crew for the interesting plot. Additionally, this will also mark Jung Hae In's first romance comedy since his debut.

Love Next Door poster featuring Jung Hae In and Jung So Min

On July 19, tvN dropped the poster for their upcoming drama Love Next Door. The poster features Jung Hae In and Jung So Min sitting next to each other as they enjoy their lollipops. The poster has a youthful and refreshing vibe. The caption reads, "Was wondering why the weather was so gloomy. Seung Ho X Seok Ryu took all the light". See the posters below.

More about Love Next Door

Love Next Door is scheduled to premiere on August 17 on tvN. There will be 16 episodes in total which will air every Saturday and Sunday.

Jung So Min will be taking on the role of Baek Seok Ryu, who was always at the top of the class and always achieved what she wanted. Due to some circumstances, she ends up resigning from her high-paying job.

Jung Hae In will be playing the role of a successful young architect, Choi Seunh Hyo. He spent a lot of time with his mother's friend's daughter as a child. They grow apart with time but reunite as adults.

Love Next Door is directed by Yoo Je Won, who has previously worked on Crash Course in Romance, Hometown Cha Cha Cha, The Smile Has Left Your Eyes, King: Eternal Monarch and more.

Shin Ha Eun wrote the script for the drama. She has also written for Hometown Cha Cha Cha, The Crowned Clown and more.

