Love Next Door: Jung Hae In and Jung So Min starrer raises anticipation with script reading PICS

Love Next Door is an upcoming romance comedy starring Jung Hae In and Jung So Min which will be released later this August. The script-reading pictures released give a glimpse at the chemistry between the actors raising excitement. Adding to that, this will be the first time Jung HAe In will be appearing in a romance comedy drama.

Love Next Door script reading pictures starring Jung Hae In, Jung So Min and more

On July 10, tvN released pictures from the script reading session of the much-awaited drama Love Next Door. The images featured the main cast including Jung Hae In, Jung So Min, Kim Ji Eun and Yun Ji On. Additionally, the supporting cast including Park Ji Young, Jo Han Chul, Jun Suk Ho and more were also revealed. A group image gave a glimpse at all the cast members who would appear in the drama. See the pictures from the script reading below.

More about Love Next Door

Love Next Door is scheduled to premiere on August 17 on tvN. There will be 16 episodes in total which will air every Saturday and Sunday.

Jung So Min will be taking on the role of Baek Seok Ryu, who was always at the top of the class and always achieved what she wanted. Due to some circumstances, she ends up resigning from her high-paying job. Jung Hae In will be playing the role of a successful young architect, Choi Seunh Hyo. He spent a lot of time with his mother's friend's daughter as a child. They grow apart with time but reunite as adults.

Love Next Door is directed by Yoo Je Won, who has previously worked on Crash Course in Romance, Hometown Cha Cha Cha, The Smile Has Left Your Eyes, King: Eternal Monarch and more. Shin Ha Eun wrote the script for the drama. She has also written for Hometown Cha Cha Cha, The Crowned Clown and more.

