Love Next Door starring Jung Hae In-Jung So Min and Minho-Son Na Eun’s Romance in the House enjoy rise in viewership rating

Love Next Door starring Jung Hae In and Jung So Min has been receiving a lot of attention from fans internationally for its adorable and relatable plot and cute chemistry between the leads. The series saw an increase in the viewership and took the first spot in its time slot. Here is a look at the viewership ratings for Sunday, which is September 8.

According to Nielsen Korea, Love Next Door, featuring Jung Hae In and Jung So Min, garnered a viewership rating of 6.5 percent. The show tells the story of two people who grew up together as neighbors. Jung So Min plays Baek Seok Ryu, who was always at the top of the class and always achieved what she wanted. Due to some circumstances, she ends up resigning from her high-paying job. Jung Hae In plays the successful young architect Choi Seung Hyo.

Romance in the House, which stars SHINee's Minho, ASTRO's Sanha and Son Na Eun, scored a viewership rating of 4.1 percent ahead of its final week.

The story revolves around a once-loving family that ends up separating. Byun Moo Jin and Geum Ae Yoon were happily married with two kids, Mi Rae and Hyun Jae. After Moo Jin's various attempts to start a business fail and end up affecting the family, Ae Yoo separates from him and takes custody of the children. Meanwhile, Mi Rae gets involved with Nam Tae Pyung but he hides that he is the son of the owner of the mart she works at.

Advertisement

DNA Lover maintained its viewership and scored 0.6 percent. Cinderella at 2 AM, starring Shin Hyun Been and Moon Sang Min, saw a slight increase with 0.5 percent. Beauty and Mr. Romantic remained the most-watched this week with a 19.8 percent nationwide average viewership rating.

ALSO READ: Nam Ji Hyun, Jang Nara’s Good Partner and Jung Hae In, Jung So Min’s Love Next Door lead most buzzworthy drama and actor rankings